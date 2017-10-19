Rumors Of A Mass Exodus of WWE Talent May Be Overblown

WWE

After Neville reportedly walked out of RAW last week because he was unhappy with being booked to lose to Enzo Amore again, rumors began to built that morale is low among WWE talent, with many considering an exit for the indies. It didn’t help that writer and former indie wrestler Jimmy Jacobs was fired at pretty much the same time.

Speculation followed about why real-life brothers Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt were missing from TV at the same time, and then stories emerged that Nia Jax had been granted a leave of absence for mysterious reasons. Over the past couple of days, all this has coalesced into an overarching rumor that a mass exodus of WWE talent might be on its way.

But while we still don’t know Neville’s status for sure, the larger storm clouds seem to be clearing up. Dallas and Wyatt, as well as Wyatt’s real-life girlfriend JoJo, are apparently out sick. And while Nia Jax may be unhappy with her booking, she hasn’t left the company or asked for her release.