Does WWE Have Something Big Planned For Raw Tonight?

Twitter/WWE

After a successful weekend of wrestling that featured an absolutely insane WarGames match at WWE TakeOver: WarGames, followed by a perplexing-but-entertaining Survivor Series, rumors are swirling that WWE has something huge planned for WWE Raw tonight in Houston. Whatever WWE has planned will have to be truly jaw-dropping to outshine Triple H smashing into the video screen Sunday night, but we won’t fault them for trying.

Before we jump into some of the more speculative rumors, WWE announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that Samoa Joe will be facing Finn Balor tonight on Raw. Balor played a huge role in getting Samoa Joe eliminated from the Raw team at Survivor Series, so while this announcement isn’t terribly surprising, it’s certainly something to look forward to.