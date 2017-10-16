All The Current Rumored Matches For WWE Survivor Series 2017

YouTube

After this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view, the next event on the 2017 WWE docket is November’s Survivor Series, which will be the first joint-promotion PPV since SummerSlam. Raw and Smackdown Superstars will both be taking part in the event, and WWE seems to want to make this year’s installment a bit more of a big deal.

Survivor Series used to be one of the “big four” PPVs for WWE, but it hasn’t had the same luster for a while now, as events like Elimination Chamber and Money in Bank have dwarfed the importance of the Thanksgiving-time show, which has historically focused on tag team elimination matches and occasionally a big egg hatching.

There are plenty of rumors swirling about what might be on the card for this year’s Survivor Series, and three big matches in particular seem to be getting either talked about or reported on as a sure thing. So let’s take a look at the various rumors and see how likely they might be. (Please note that these are all just rumors for the time being, but just in case some of these end up being accurate, they may very well turn out to be spoilers. So read on at your own risk.