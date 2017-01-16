Rusev Doesn’t Have Time For Lana’s Attempts At Breakdancing

Instagram

It’s a holiday, so we here at With Spandex believe that you need a break from the hubbub and rat race of your normal work week. At least, until Raw airs later tonight and we’re right back in the thick of Royal Rumble madness. (For Royal Rumble madness that lasts more than four hours, please consult your physician, or maybe go for a short walk before continuing your annual Rumble binge-watch.)

Anyway, the point is that you deserve a break today, and to that end, Total Divas breakout stars and the only true first couple of WWE (get outta here, John and Nikki), Lana and Rusev (just kidding, John and Nikki, we love you, but you’re no Lana and Rusev), are here to make sure that you know they’re going to keep making exceedingly silly Instagram videos for our amusement. In all honesty, we simply don’t deserve them.

Who is the better dancer @rusevig or the #RavishingRussian …. aka ME !!!! ??? Director @hardnockssouth 🙌🏽😉😎 A video posted by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:38am PST

Lana wants to know who the better dancer is, but Rusev doesn’t have time for any dumb dancing (except, I’m sure, during the two weddings we’ll be seeing soon on Total Divas). The stinger on this is just so great, I don’t even have the words for it.

Real talk here though: Lana is a way better breakdancer than you ever would have expected, right? Like, it’s not great breakdancing by any means, but if someone asked me to do my best attempt at breakdancing, I would just trip over my feet on my first shot at crazy-legs-ing and fall on my face and die. So Lana has easily cleared that bar, at least.

Thank you, Rusev and Lana, for continuing to make the world a place worth living in. Now give them their own Total Divas spinoff show, or we riot.