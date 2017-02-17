Rusev Hates Everyone In The NBA Slam Dunk Contest Except DeAndre Jordan

#Los Angeles Clippers #NBA All-Star 2017 #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.17.17

It’s no secret that we here at With Spandex are massive fans and supporters of Rusev. I’m sorry; Handsome Rusev. So when this diehard Los Angeles Clippers fan — Bulgaria’s favorite son — gets all up in the mix during NBA All-Star Weekend, you bet your sweet bippy that we’re going to bring you that news.

The Clippers’ official Facebook page got Rusev on the court (and if you watch Total Divas, you know that the man loves being on the court, even in his bathrobe) to ask him who he thinks will win this year’s Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend. And since Rusev is a Clippers fan, he thinks it’s going to be DeAndre Jordan, without a doubt. The interviewer lightly accused Rusev of bias, and in response, Rusev cut a diabolical promo on everyone else in the competition.

Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

