YouTube

Did you think that all of Ryback‘s complaints about his former employer would be contained to just 2016? Well, I hate to break it to you, but just like Alberto Del Rio, this is a pit with no bottom. The Big Guy is still angry about WWE and he’s still telling just about every tale that pops into his head.

If you’re wondering why wrestlers like Ryback and CM Punk can be so bitter about WWE after being on television for years and (according to even the performers themselves) making fantastic money doing so, maybe Ryback’s latest story can shed some light on that for you. According to a recent episode of Conversation With The Big Guy, Ryback had a perfectly legitimate claim to a lawsuit against a doctor that performed a botched ankle surgery on him in 2011, but WWE threatened to end his push and his standing in the company if he went through with it. Though he now regrets doing so, he acquiesced. And in his retelling, the instant the statute of limitations passed on his claim to that lawsuit, that’s when his push in WWE ended for good.