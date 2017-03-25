Sami Zayn Brought Kevin Owens To Tears With An Impromptu Speech In Montreal

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
03.25.17 2 Comments

YouTube

We already know that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are, always and forever, eternal enemies and best friends for life. They’ve taken their feud all over the world and into every promotion they’ve ever competed in (more or less), and remain locked into a ceaseless “might as well put this match on Raw again” state to this very day.

On Friday night, the two native Quebecois wrestlers — who have literally worn their hearts on their sleeves for their province in WWE before — were the main event when the WWE Live Road To WrestleMania tour rolled into the Bell Centre in Montreal. The two arch-enemies locked up in a “Montreal Street Fight” and as you might expect, the crowd was molten.

In case you were in doubt that this was the most exceedingly Canadian match possible, here is a short clip of Sami attacking Owens with a hockey stick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSKEVIN OWENSmontrealSAMI ZAYNWWE
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP