The top matches for WrestleMania 33 are set, and while we don’t know exactly what will be the “main event” that ends the show, the top match for the Raw brand will be Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. That match, of course, features a part-time wrestler in Lesnar and an essentially retired champion.

Other less-than-full-time wrestlers who will be in marquee matches at WrestleMania include Undertaker, Triple H and (arguably) John Cena. Meanwhile, full-time roster performers like Kevin Owens are in mid-card matches, and others — like Sami Zayn — aren’t sure whether they’ll be on the show at all (other than perhaps for a spot in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal).

Zayn sat down for an interview with The Sun about WrestleMania, his old pal Kevin Owens, and a lot more. During that interview, Zayn was asked how he feels about some of those prime WrestleMania 33 spots going to people who aren’t really around most of the year.

“Selfishly, of course part of me thinks, ‘Hey, get the hell out of here, this is our show, we work here every week’. It would be stupid to ignore that. “I can say a lot about Kevin Owens, but I’ve also seen him busting his ass for the last eight months as Universal Champion, doing street fights on live events, going through tables every night, getting beaten up. So personal feelings aside you think, ‘Man that guys works hard all year he deserves to be rewarded when the time is right’. “But at the same time, Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg coming in… the fans like it, it’s good for business, and if it’s good for business, it’s good for me in a roundabout way. “Do I wish I was main eventing WrestleMania and not Bill Goldberg? Yes, absolutely. But you know, might it be better in some way to bring these guys in to help business. If it’s helping business, it’s helping me.”

With Sami Zayn, you don’t gotta hear both sides, because he’ll tell you both sides himself! I think most people on the WWE roster likely feel the same way Sami does: it’s a smart business move (and arguably a necessary one, when it comes to WrestleMania), but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t still sting for some people. (For most people, probably.)

Let’s just hope Sami gets another chance to be on the show again this year, because no one should lose sight of how dope last year’s ladder match was.