YouTube

Early last month we shared the first trailer for Armed Response, an action movie from WWE Studios and Gene Simmons (?), distributed by the parent company of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers (??), starring Seth Rollins and Wesley Snipes (!!), that is basically the first Resident Evil movie starring The Shield.

Now we have a clip from the film, which is mostly about Seth Rollins saying curse words and us trying not to notice how short Wesley Snipes is. As a fun bonus, given WWE’s current TV-PG climate, this may be the only time you’ll ever get to see Seth Rollins Blade on-screen.