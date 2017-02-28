Seth Rollins Confirmed He Will Be Back In Time For WrestleMania

02.27.17

The WWE main roster debut of Samoa Joe at the end of January was the best of times and the worst of times. The best of times, because he immediately looked like an important player as Triple H’s hired gun and is being presented as a force to be reckoned with by destroying Seth Rollins … and the worst of times, because he actually destroyed Seth Rollins.

Ever since that attack, which re-injured Rollins’ surgically repaired knee, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see whether the Architect of the Shield would be able to return in time for his long-anticipated WrestleMania match against Triple H, or if he would miss his second straight WrestleMania due to a knee injury.

On Monday, the other shoe finally dropped and it was a good shoe! During an in-ring interview on Raw conducted by Corey Graves, Rollins seemed skeptical about being back in time for WrestleMania 33. Triple H (with Samoa Joe in tow) interrupted the interview to warn Seth that if he shows up at WrestleMania to call him out, it will be the last thing he’d ever do. Seth’s response?

Looks like the continuing animosity between Triple H and his former World Champion will finally come to a head on the grandest stage of them all.

