WWE Has Reportedly Signed A Pair Of Former TNA Wrestlers

At some point, WWE will have all of the wrestlers. They’ll just have all of them. It’s like real-life Pokemon, and I guess the Mewtwo of this situation is Kenny Omega. I can envision there being a day where the independent scene is just Sami Callihan, Ryback, and assorted teens. Anyway, it looks like WWE has signed a couple of Impact Wrestling alumni to contracts recently, so welcome to the party, pals!

These are both names that have been expected to sign for a little while now, but Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the deals are now finalized. Thea Trinidad, known by the ring name Rosita during her time in Impact, is now apparently in the fold. She’s been on the periphery of WWE for a while, and not just because of her engagement to Austin Aries. Trinidad played the stunt double for the AJ Lee character in The Rock’s biopic about Paige and her family, and although none of this has made it to television yet, she has been in the front row for Andrade “Cien” Almas’ matches at NXT tapings, so she is likely being positioned to be Almas’ valet.

The other person to sign is Gunner, who was supposedly set to take his WWE physical at the end of April. Gunner is a former TNA Television and tag team champ, and developed a solid reputation over the years as one of the unsung heroes of Impact Wrestling. He left that company in 2015 and has been working the independent circuit ever since. Gunner would also be expected to make his WWE start in NXT.