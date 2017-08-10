WWE Smackdown Live’s Audience Rises Slightly Heading Toward SummerSlam

08.10.17 1 hour ago

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton beating Jinder Mahal in a main event non-title match, provided a slight increase over what the blue brand has been doing over the last month. Smackdown drew 2.584 million viewers this week according to Showbuzz Daily. That was good for second on cable on Tuesday night, behind only Hannity on Fox News.

The only match advertised a week in advance of the show was Naomi vs. Carmella. The Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton match was added online in the days before the show. The reason I point this out is because last week WWE heavily pushed John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura a week in advance and it only provided a slight increase in viewers. Does advertising big matches really matter anymore? It should, but the numbers are proving the audience is going to be about the same every week.

