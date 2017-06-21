The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/20/17: Money For Nothing

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Money in the Bank happened. People had no opinions!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 20, 2017.
Oh God the death of friendship. Family’s worse, look at what they did to the Rhodes…and even Naomi and Tamina aren’t acknowledged anymore.
At first I was infuriated by the women’s MitB finish but a few days removed, I’m realizing it’s pro wrestling and this kind of wacky shit is right at home. It’s not like we’re talking about the first woman astronaut or first woman President or something real, we’re talking about a predetermined gimmick match in a narrative that’s about getting live crowd reactions. SD Live’s women has been lacking a strong heel presence since Alexa Bliss left, forcing Naomi to stay in neutral with Lana, but now Carmella is looking like she can fill that spot overnight. If Becky doesn’t win, I hope she wins it again after Ellsworth gets ripped apart by Becky and Charlotte like that dude in Jurassic Park 2.
Also, are we now shipping Sami and Becky?