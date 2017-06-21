The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/20/17: Money For Nothing

Pro Wrestling Editor
06.21.17 2 Comments

WWE Smackdown

Same

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Money in the Bank happened. People had no opinions!

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. This is the good show, so let’s get some conversation going and spark some interest, and, best case scenario, get people to click on a column about something other than Raw.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 20, 2017.

Around The Web

TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWN

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP