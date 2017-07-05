Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We got a New Boss Same As The Old Boss Ms. Money In The Bank winner and a Konnor flashing back to when he thought he was an off-brand TMNT villian. This week, Some Y’all Like Me, Some of Y’all Don’t.
Speaking of which, Hi! My name is Brian James O’Connell and the Uproxx powers that be have blessed me with the opportunity to review the Red, White and Blue Show. Brandon Stroud will be back next week, as normal.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 4, 2017.
No mention of KO’s commentary during the battle royal? His quip about Mojo eliminating Ryder was the best part of the show
Honestly, this was one of the best SmackDowns in months, and this guy makes it sound like it was hogwash. It was also written like it was just trying to cater to Stroud and what he probably would have said.
The Rap Battle was terrific, the Breezango and Sami Zayn backstage segments were hysterical, and every segment on the show was well written. Shout out to Wale being maybe being the most knowledgable Guest of WWE ever, and that nWo Wolfpac image t-shirt was (fire emoji).
I really enjoyed the rap battle and I’ve seen pretty much everyone else loving it the only problem with it was that it didn’t lead to anything. I’m kinda intrigued about Sami vs Bennett, obviously sami has the chops to carry him and Sami isn’t going against love he literally said last night he loves the message they’re preaching, a feud based on accidental cockblocking could be great lol
Not gonna go into the rap battle thing too hard but clearly only the Usos (and myself apparently) have watched Smack Rap Battles. It sucked because TND couldn’t hold up their end so it made the Usos seem like they were out of water. Not a “poetry slam”, more a watered down version of underground battling on the Usos part
I also loved Carmella getting impatient and looking at her imaginary watch when Naomi was doing her dance. Little things like that add a lot to character, and good on her for remembering to always stay in it. I want the best for her, at least up until Becky Lynch rips her arms off. Or Asuka take Ellsworth’s leg and Quan Chi’s Mella’s skull with it.
Kevin Owens should be mic’d up for every show. Sometimes, I think we forget how amazing he is at this.
Choosing to believe our beloved babyface Handsome Rusev decided to sacrifice himself to John Cena so neither Jinder Mahal nor Kevin would have to sacrifice their belts. What a great guy! …can we have him and Chad Gable, please?
If the Uso line about Xavier’s video was in any way approved by creative, I hope nobody’s holding their breath for Paige’s grand return.
” Randy assaulted a dude because he’s the good guy” In the wwe universe yea he is.