Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We deal with the fallout from Money in the Bank, and it turns out everyone thought having a man win the first-ever historic women's Money in the Bank ladder match was a turd of an idea. This week, we get the do-over.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 27, 2017.
1. Can we please stop treating the women like they’re porcelain dolls? Becky’s out here making sure she doesn’t Bexploder someone on a ladder. Everyone’s doing the most delicate ladder movements ever. You have Char “How can I kill myself today” Lotte and she’s out her not doing much of anything. I get you don’t want anyone getting hurt, but can we at least TRY to make this look like a dangerous match?
2. Tamina…bless her heart for trying, but…yeah.
3. I had softened up considerably on my dislike of Natalya, but my god, she was at her Nattiest. First, once again, doing your submission finisher in a Ladder Match (credit Tom for trying to save it by saying she’s working the legs making it harder to climb though) then knocking Charlotte into the crowd and CHASING HER. Why? Unless we’re building to another Charlotte/Nattie feud, in which case noooooooooo.
My hope is that Becky dethrones a quickly-getting-cocky Naomi, then Ellsworth shoves her off the turnbuckle and Mella cashes in. Build to Mania which then leads to Becky breaking both James’s arms and getting the title. Seems pretty easy to me.
I have never disliked Randall as much as I did when he interrupted Aiden English. Jerk.
And Kevin Owens on Talking Smack was the greatest thing ever.
Tom thinks the Sharpshooter works your legs, but it doesn’t. It works your back.
That too. Still, points for trying.
To be fair, winning the “First Ever _____” match doesn’t mean jack for your career. Bayley won the first ever women’s Ironman match and got a standing ovation and a bouquet of flowers from the locker room and now her gimmick is “trying to get her first kiss”
Unless said first kiss is from Sasha Banks, noooooooooooooooooooooooooooppppppppppeeeeeeeeeeeeee.
@Brandon, you are the absolute bees knees. Love your writing, your references are top notch, I could go on and on. You single handedly have kept me interested in wrestling. But because of that, I basically don’t watch any of the shows, I only read your articles, and then go back and watch matches that seem to be awesome. So, it’s kind of a bummer when the most important part of each show is spoiled in the article thumbnail. I could be in a small minority here, but I would love it if you buried the lead just a bit. My 2 cents. Thanks for everything
Maybe I’ve been swayed too much by the recurring rumors of backstage heat and unpopularity, but has this whole Lana The Wrestler run been a huge rib on her? After weeks of vignettes that completely negate her previous character she eventually appears with undue arrogance and gets treated as the most important woman around by jumping the line into a title match and then rematch without build, while everyone else is working the toughest speciality match there is to reach the same goal – then in both matches she has her de facto finisher kicked out of and is pinned clean twice. Where’s it supposed to go from here?
Rusev putting on a wig and playing her big hairy female muscle Ruth-ev?
I really, really want D-Bry to overturn the match next week because Carmella used a chair and just see how long this can go on. Ok, honestly…this is what should have happened the first time. Ellsworth tries to cheat, gets comeuppance, Carmella still does something shifty to win. She’s making the most out of this and I hope it helps her moving forward. She worked hard to improve in NXT and fell flat on the main roster, she deserves a shot.
My biggest takeaways from the full night of programming is 1) Neville should be the only person to say Great Balls of Fire…I mean “GRAATE BAWLS OF FIAH” 2) Kevin Owens should always be on Talking Smack.