The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/15/17: Baron Wasteland

#Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.16.17 24 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Arn Anderson revealed that he destroyed a hobby horse for selfish reasons, Natalya won the next 10 Razzies for Worst Actress, and Kevin Owens used continuity to psychologically destroy AJ Styles and Shane McMahon in one segment.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. Or why you’re upset that a football-playing biker werewolf got the shaft.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 15, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 7 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP