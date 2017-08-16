The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/15/17: Baron Wasteland

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Arn Anderson revealed that he destroyed a hobby horse for selfish reasons, Natalya won the next 10 Razzies for Worst Actress, and Kevin Owens used continuity to psychologically destroy AJ Styles and Shane McMahon in one segment.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 15, 2017.
The MitB has become a burden in the last few years, casting a shadow over every title match and cheapening the idea of being champion. WWE’s obsession with “moments” means that until the end of time we have to spend every summer/fall booking a Daniel Bryan/Orton remake even though it won’t ever be as good as that again. I’m glad they got the briefcase off the show and they did it thanks to Jinder’s main ability: seizing opportunities thank to outside distractions.
They can almost never just let the MiTB Moments happen organically, always a bunch of teases with the announcers mentioning at least six times during any given match that a cash in could occur. Like many good things, WWE runs it into the ground and refuses to take any blame for the lack of reaction. Rollins with Brock and Reigns was the last good cash-in.
I also feel an inherent problem with MitB is that a heel almost always has to be the one to hold it due to the whole “OH NOES THE CHAMP IS INJURED” spiel. Like how much more intriguing would things be if a face held the briefcase and struggled with a moral dilemma? Like imagine Sami Zayn about to cash in on a wounded Kevin Owens, except it’s not in his nature. Or Becky Lynch on her Tea-X partner Charlotte. You wouldn’t even have to turn them heel; there’s stuff that tunes you into it.
So does this mean they’re giving nakamura the keys to the house?
The craftsmanship of the wet fart joke should have a thesis written about it and then peer reviewed until we accept it as no longer hypothesis.
They were booing the heel. Don’t work yourself into a shoot, Brandon.
Yeah, but shouldn’t you boo the heel only if he, you know, does heelish stuff? I wouldn’t necessarily count song & dance as evil.
@Gweskoyen clearly you haven’t seen enough Bollywood, my friend.
Yes, WWE knows that fans will boo the heel. That’s why it’s super gross that they’re presenting utterly inoffensive aspects on Indian culture in a context where they know they’ll draw boos.
(but you’re also fucking kidding yourself if you think the WWE doesn’t know the role that xenophobia and bigotry play in the crowd’s response to Jinder and the elements of his culture they put on screen).
I love how in every cash in there’s the moment where the referee is speaking to the ring announcer with the briefcase and has to explain what is happening and the announcer looks like it’s completely foreign to them
Gotta say. I am glad they are doing the bad stuff while I am unable to watch. They must be saving the good stuff for when I can. Ha Ha Ha Ha…and now I’ve made myself sad.
I think Money In The Bank cash-ins do have to have the Champion aware and able to respond before they start the match.
If I’m booking Summerslam, I’m having Nak destroy the Singh’s prematch before the bell rings, then set his sights on Jinder, and beat him in like 2 minutes. They love their ‘moments,’ so let’s have Nakamura get a flawless victory, and start a long title reign to culminate in Nak/AJ at Mania. Anything else, even if he wins, does not make him look as strong as he should.
So, say you’re John Cena. You’ve got a match at Summerslam vs. Baron Corbin. He’s gonna cash in, so logically, if he wins, you could get a title shot on Sunday. Sure, Nak beat you, but you’re John Cena, so who cares.
WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU EVEN IN POSITION TO CAUSE A DISTRACTION?!
Just let Baron win, get his title, then beat his ass at Summerslam. You’ve beaten the dude, you put him through a table after Nakamura nearly broke your neck, just…dude. This doesn’t mean Baron isn’t stupid, just, come on, John.
Ha, John’s instincts to bury someone outweighed his desire for a possible title match on Sunday. He knows he can just pop over to Raw and insert himself in the mix whenever he wants.
My attempt at optimism in the face of what happened to Corbin is mostly to argue that MITB is a concept that shouldn’t happen every year, as it makes for some awfully repetitive storytelling, and that more people should fuck up their cashes so that we can have the fun ladder match without the same story happening after it every time.
I like Corbin, I think he’s a very good and increasingly underrated wrestler (allbeit one who isn’t going to make a fun match with just anyone). It sucks that he had to look like such a fucking idiot. I really hope he goes over Cena on Sunday so that this isn’t about his career and is more about clearing an annoying storyline that had the potential to get in the way of other plans. Either way, he’s young-ish, he’ll be fine. Being dumb and angry works for him.
This week’s XXXX has pinned the champ is another case where to me the complaint is less about the champ being pinned and more that the champs keep wrestling the #1 contenders in non-title matches. When feuds get silo-ed like this and you’re not telling a specific story of dominance, yeah- you gotta give the other guys a win to keep things even. This is of course dumb, and the solution should be to get the other tag teams on TV and not keep having the same match to the point where I can’t possibly be excited for the PPV.
My policy to mute and ignore all Jinder segments has yet to have a hint of negative consequences. Perpetual fuck you to the WWE for leveraging bigotry for heel heat.
The attempts to sell a non-title match as something significant really hinges on you thinking Jinder is a icon on par with Cena. Cynically it’s easy to reads this as Vince thinking that’s true for his Indian audience- but I can’t really imagine any fan buys Jinder as somebody whose presence in a match does anything to elevate the importance of that mach. It just speaks to how the booking on Smackdown right now is just dumb and lazy.
I was watching a boxing match on ESPN the other weekend and my nephew asked me if it was a “non-title” match.
I think that’s a sign he’s been watching too much WWE.
“Wrestling’s a TV show, man. Shit’s supposed to happen for a reason. It doesn’t have the natural chaos theory of professional sports, where sometimes you just lose the big game. This is a purposeful decision from an entire team of people in charge of making wrestling fans interested in wrestlers on the wrestling show.” Yeah, I feel like they are weirdly trying walk the fine line of being sports AND entertainment, but just aren’t willing to admit it.
Agreed, especially since they love the mainstream crossover of being associated with ESPN and UFC and other competitive sports programs. I would not mind the cross promotion so much if WWE didn’t just whore themselves out to any “celebrity” or advertisement that’s willing to mention them at all, makes them look desperate. Like Enzo with a bucket of KFC.
Not to excuse the sloppy, lazy storytelling, but I wonder if the post-SummerSlam “Superstar Shakeup 2: Electric Boogaloo” rumors are true, so they wanted to get the case off of Baron to send him to Raw soon after to… continue feuding with Free Agent ™ John Cena?
Personally, if that’s what they are doing, I’d rather him “cash in” next week by demanding a title match because even though he’s a heel he’s also a big, tough guy and is confident he can beat whoever the champion is whenever, have him lose that match due to reasons, and then ship him to Raw, but what do I know?
Woof, this show. Man remember how much fun this show was those first several months after the brand split? What the hell happened? If it weren’t for Fashion Police and my never-ending hope that some day Becky and/ or Sami will get a meaningful payoff to always being turned on and cheated, I honestly wouldn’t bother tuning in.
Theory: Baron Corbin failed a drug test while simultaneously grabbing Vince’s arm and making fun of a war vet and HHH’s kids in front in front of John Cena and HHH respectively
He also offered Vince a mint and Vince mistook it as the ultimate insult
Then he stomped on the Brazilian flag and choked out Justin Roberts with it.
I would love to be friends in real life, Brandon. Unfortunately I’m spending the weekend in Charleston doing literally anything else besides watching wrestling.
Side note, I’m a guy, and my hair is slightly beyond shoulder length. Is the 90s wrestler style of tying the top layer of hair over the rest still a good look? Bryan rocked it when he came back for the IC title so I’m thinking yes(!).