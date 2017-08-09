The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/8/17: The Kids Arn Alright

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Tyler Breeze had a dream about The Ascension pouring syrup onto logs. Oh, and AJ Styles is the United States Champion again and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena to get a spot in the main event of SummerSlam. And he nearly broke the dude’s neck. But, logs.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.
Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. Trust me, your non-wrestling fans need to see Fashion Peaks.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 8, 2017.
Now all I want is for the Smackdown Women’s division to use Resident Evil dialogue. Please let Stephanie come on the show and have Ellsworth say “It looks like the chairman has equipped his daughter with…ballistics.”
Arn Anderson automatically makes everything better. Even something already great.
That Mahal/Orton match booking makes zero sense. It’s hard to say that Jinder exactly got a rub with his interference-laden wins over Orton, you could at least say he was always a step ahead and won that feud…but now…whelp. No idea how it helps the Mahal/Nakamura match.
The Fashion Peaks segment did nothing for me. Fandango needed to pull on his jacket at least 45 more times for it to work.
Surely the important thing about Jinder losing is he’s only previously won and held onto the title by way of interference from the Singhs or Khali, whereas there was knowingly nothing on the match so he wasn’t interested in his backup, thought he could trust his own talent and found he couldn’t, so he’ll have at least two of them back for Summerslam. The problem then is Orton, having just beaten the champion clean and having been world title holder or #1 contender for the last seven months, isn’t doing anything at the year’s second biggest PPV, which is one Smackdown away.
I can’t work out the Lana direction, especially after Tamina looked down on her abilities later. So people – faces and heels – are telling her she’s not very good, she turns out to be not very good, and she’s still a heel because she’s still with Tamina, who is a) Tamina and b) a career heel, because basing a division’s storylines around Carmella and Lana is really going to help perception at a time when Naomi’s overness means having to shelve plans for Charlotte and Becky. Is this meant to be a slow burn redemption angle that turns her face just as she’s stopped getting a face reaction, and if so how’s she going to get better at wrestling in both work and shoot?
No Becky? Negative 10 stars
WWE picked a heck of a screen grab to use for that Charlotte/Lana match…
I’m of the opinion that Jinder’s entire title reign has actually been a fever dream. Mahal-land Drive.
Say what you want about Jinder but that guy worked his way from the bottom Mahal the way to the top.