Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: A Clash of Champions happened with Dolph Ziggler becoming United States Champion, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan dividing the ring in half like they’re Marcia and Greg Brady trying to share an attic, and Mojo Rawley elbowing Zack Ryder into the First Aid Center at Disney World.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the still relatively new With Spandex podcast.
Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means the most. Not every show can be as full of Champions as Clash!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for December 19, 2017.
Foreword: It’s Christmas Next Week So Nothing Happens
Smackdown Live just had a pay-per-view over the weekend and Christmas is in six days with several weeks remaining to build to the Royal Rumble. That means this week’s Smackdown — and presumably both next week’s Smackdown and next week’s Raw — are going to be house show placeholder shows with some Christmas shit strewn around the arena. I mean, it’s fine. Nobody’s going to be paying attention to these shows right now. Smackdown had a pay-per-view, and even Smackdown’s creative team didn’t watch it.
So this week’s report might be shorter than normal, because, seriously, no joke, almost nothing of consequence happened. I say almost because …
Thank you for the gif of the Pancake Stomp, Brandon. There are things in there I missed the first time. Like, the look on Kofi’s face from the moment Rusev grabs the pancake and English’s laugh after Rusev’s first stomp on the pancake.
Happy Rusev Day!
Dude, I gave so many accolades to Rusev, as he deserves in my comment below, but did you notice how Xavier Woods, wearing the saddest reindeer costume ever, manages to muster up the confidence to be all acrimonious about Santa Rusev challenging them to a match, but mostly that English is doing the music/hype duties, where that is clearly Woods’s purvey? Then he pins him later?! Maybe since i missed it at the time I am reading too much into it.
I missed the show, so in recompense I watched the clips of New Day and Rusev+English backstage and in the match. Gold. So many highlights, Rusev making sure they know it is him, and not some other burly santa, telling English to lose the nose so they don’t look like nerds, the synchronized singing/swaying on the Rusev Day tune, props to Big E for “Flapped the wrong jack, Sucka!” and Xavier for managing to look indignant wearing a sad reindeer outfit. Kofi, I would normally be surprised someone could wear that outfit and wrestle, but Kofi has already blown my mind so many times it does not surprise me. Why can’t they be friends : ( It’s a Happy New-Sev DaEnglish Yes it is. Eh, that needs work.
“The New Day (dressed as a gingerbread man, a reindeer and an elf, which all might be Final Fantasy XV classes”
I am imagining Ardyn running around in a gingerbread costume while Noctis chases him in a santa suit. Thanks, Brandon!
(also, on a personal, off topic note, I liked FF15 quite a bit, though I feel a lot of that is how I thought FF13 was one of the worst games I ever played, and a game where Moogles just did “I’m a little teapot” for 20 hours would’ve sufficed)