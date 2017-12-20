WWE Smackdown LIve

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: A Clash of Champions happened with Dolph Ziggler becoming United States Champion, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan dividing the ring in half like they’re Marcia and Greg Brady trying to share an attic, and Mojo Rawley elbowing Zack Ryder into the First Aid Center at Disney World.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for December 19, 2017.

Foreword: It’s Christmas Next Week So Nothing Happens

Smackdown Live just had a pay-per-view over the weekend and Christmas is in six days with several weeks remaining to build to the Royal Rumble. That means this week’s Smackdown — and presumably both next week’s Smackdown and next week’s Raw — are going to be house show placeholder shows with some Christmas shit strewn around the arena. I mean, it’s fine. Nobody’s going to be paying attention to these shows right now. Smackdown had a pay-per-view, and even Smackdown’s creative team didn’t watch it.

So this week’s report might be shorter than normal, because, seriously, no joke, almost nothing of consequence happened. I say almost because …