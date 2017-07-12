The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/11/17: Ranger Things

#Best And Worst
07.12.17 5 mins ago

WWE Smackdown Live

BLANK STARE

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: I took a week off to go to the Grand Canyon on the 4th of July (like a true American) and missed the return of John Cena, the return of HANDSOME RUSEV, a rap battle and a Chad Gable match. Welp, never taking off again.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. This is the good show, so let’s get some conversation going and spark some interest, and, best case scenario, get people to click on a column about something other than Raw.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 11, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP