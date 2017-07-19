The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/18/17: My Own Prison

#Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.19.17

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: John Cena and AJ Styles teamed up to face Kevin Owens and Rusev on Smackdown for the First Time Ever®. Also, Tyler Breeze and Fandango dressed as Sexy Fashion Rangers for the First Time Ever®, and Chad Gable called Sami Zayn “Sami Wow-Wow” for what I believe was the First Time Ever®.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. Also, make sure you’re reading the vintage Best and Worst reports.

Hit those share buttons! Leave us comments, spread the word about the column on Facebook and Twitter, and tell everyone in the office you’re not working because you’re busy reading jokes about pro wrestling. It’s hard to get people talking about a show without dramatic family drama reveals, so do your part and support the blue brand.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 18, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 22 hours ago 13 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 23 hours ago 16 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP