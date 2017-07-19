The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/18/17: My Own Prison

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: John Cena and AJ Styles teamed up to face Kevin Owens and Rusev on Smackdown for the First Time Ever®. Also, Tyler Breeze and Fandango dressed as Sexy Fashion Rangers for the First Time Ever®, and Chad Gable called Sami Zayn “Sami Wow-Wow” for what I believe was the First Time Ever®.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 18, 2017.