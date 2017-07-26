The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/25/17: Hit The Trumpets

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Smackdown shit the bed so hard and so thoroughly with Battleground on Sunday that somebody on Tuesday was like, “okay, bring back Chris Jericho and try to make a good episode.”
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 25, 2017.
My feeling is Nakamura is finally revving up the strong style for a Summerslam match against Mahal and WWE realized they need to let him do his thing if they’re going to remind the audience of why he’s so amazing. The Cena thing seems 1) too obvious even by WWE standards, and 2) way too disrespectful to be had by trampling over Nakamura to get to. Mahal verses Cena is literally the most shit-era WWE they could book.
Agreed, if Captain America Cena beats fan favorites Rusev, Nak, and Jinder/assorted Indian cronies then what kind of story are they trying to tell besides, “Screw other countries, America over everyone especially with Supercena™ running the show” also, it undermines his whole argument about “not burying people” which I didn’t ever really believe.
Oh but Cena doesn’t bury people! According to him it’s totally not his fault that people don’t “step up to the plate” or make a name for themselves in the sport with pre-determined results….
Jinder and his cronies are fan favourites?
