The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 11/21/17: Hammer Horror

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Smackdown spent a month invading Raw and insisting they weren’t the B-show, only to lose both elimination matches AND the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series. Price Is Right loser horn dot mp3.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the still relatively new With Spandex podcast.
Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means the most.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for November 21, 2017.
So @muchsarcasm last night suggested that Mephisto waving his hand and returning WWE to pre-Survivor Series status should be called “One More New Day” and I loved it so much that it got me thinking…what would a WWE version of “one more day” that didn’t suck be like.
Daniel Bryan sneaks into RAW and finds Bray Wyatt, Daniel approaches tentatively and speaks first “Bray, you’ve become kind of a joke around here but I know you have powers and I’m desperate. Please. Please. Heal my neck, heal my head, help me wrestle again.”
“Hahaha, my child, I knew you’d return. I can heal you. I have the power. I can take you back to January of 2014, I can take you back to when you were whole, I can take you back to when you were great and I was the eater of worlds and I can promise you that the whole world will be in YOUR hands and you will never know the pain of concussions and retirement but in exchange, I want your love.”
“Bray, of course I’ll love you if you can do that.”
“My child, you misunderstand. I don’t want you to love me, I want your love…of Brie. I want you to choose yourself over your heart, choose yourself over your child, choose yourself over your whole WORLD. You must sacrifice your love of her and your child! If you offer that love up to me, than I will make you whole… and you will wrestle til 2050 and retire as an 18 time world champion…but the choice is yours…wrestle forever and know the love of the people… or retire early and know a woman’s love. Know a child’s love. Prove there is no selfless love and choose yourself, Daniel, hahaha.”
Daniel agrees to give up his love and dons his grey jumpsuit once more. He is returned to January of 2014 but a week kater, he realizes his mistake and
https://youtu.be/ttiGTC5B2gg
Or the easy answer was, Mae Young is Aunt May and Mephisto takes us back a month but it’s Mae Young alive again and teaming with Paige and Mandy Rose in their attack on RAW.
try that link again
[youtu.be]
Probably the shittiest review you’ve written, Brandon.
Do yourself a favor and take a break. You clearly just don’t like this product.
The womens’ invasion has to be going somewhere, right? Apart from replacing “the charismatic and uber-over former face of the division” with “someone you likely don’t know” as the centerpiece it’s far too on the nose for the same three (broadly defined, for the sake of this) character types to beat up the faces and then the #1 heel two nights in a row. I’ve seen it suggested Paige is pulling their strings too but she doesn’t feel like someone with the profile to want to take on both brands, especially actually famous Ronda Rousey is going to try and do the same in the near future… oh god, this is going to be a Stephanie thing, isn’t it? The Horsewomen beat both groups on their own shows so the Authority bring in someone with her own faction to teach them all a lesson?
I might lose my mind trying to figure out Liv Morgan being called up. It makes no sense for her to be with Riot (who’s a heel now… great…) and she’s greener than the grass that geese eat to make their gooseshit green.