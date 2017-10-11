The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 10/10/17: A River Of Tears

YouTube

Previously on the Best And Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Hell in a Cell 2017 happened, and it was the best pay-per-view of the year if you only watch the first match and the last minute of the main event.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for October 10, 2017.