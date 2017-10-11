The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 10/10/17: A River Of Tears

Previously on the Best And Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Hell in a Cell 2017 happened, and it was the best pay-per-view of the year if you only watch the first match and the last minute of the main event.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the relatively new With Spandex podcast.
Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means more than you know, and hey, the show’s are actually good this week!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for October 10, 2017.
As with Sasha on Raw, I love how Styles took a clean pin and our reaction is “yeah, fair enough, that sets up the next feuds nicely”.
It feels like both women’s divisions are in stasis right now, and I wonder if the company put its efforts into the Horsewomen vs Horsewomen feud, don’t actually know when it’s meant to start but have to keep all four on their side strong-ish while we wait, so we’re getting Sasha and Bayley making passing faces at each other once a week without following it up and Charlotte trapped in this loop of face push that can’t actually be pushed. Apparently Paige has been cleared and when ring-ready is heading Smackdownwards, but that doesn’t exactly clear up the possibilities right now given she can’t get booed for the life of her but the face side has the three best people already.
“A division isn’t a champion, a challenger and a bunch of people standing around.”
I dunno, it worked for the tag division for the past 4 months.
Also, Gotch is not the best Vaudevillain. How dare you.
Blugeon Brothers sounds like a name a 12 year old would come up with for his non existent band.