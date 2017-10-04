Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown: We celebrated Rusev Day, Sami Zayn got injured, and everyone else did whatever they’ve been doing for the past month.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for October 3, 2017.
The girl twerking red faced Shane McMahon was the best thing/ Non USO/New Day part of the show.
I really hope that turns out to be Karl Anderson’s hot Asian wife
Episode’s like this make you miss Jeff Jarrett….. wait
I know we all call the weak link of a tag-team “The Jannetty” but I’m pretty sure none of Marty’s kids have ever kind-of, sort-of pretended that they were actually HBK’s kids. Maybe we should start saying things like “Man, Razr really is the Anvil of The AoP”
Still better than ending with a 205 live promo
Pretty sure it means that Shane gets pinned *on top* of the cage.
Oooor Shane lures Owens outside where a returning HHH pedigrees him for the win, because “Don’t mess with my family! Grrr!”
Also because god hates us and we’re headed fin Owens-HHH at ‘Mania.
This or jobbing to Vince is the most likely scenario. Although I kind of hope Shanes kids attack Owens gremlins style. At least it would be different. Also Owens pop up power bombing three tykes at wrestlemania in a handicap match would be cool to see.