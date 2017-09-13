Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Shane McMahon was suspended for putting his hands on Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler shit the bed with one of the worst segments we’ve seen in months, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton to become the number one contender to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship. Still weird typing that.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 12, 2017.
So I guess this is a very slow burn towards a Ziggler-Roode feud, given Bobby’s unexplained face turn followed by equally mysterious absense but also because apparently Dolph is now only good for introducing people to the main roster. It feels like even the people who’ve spent the last half decade insisting Ziggler is one of the best they have and should be pushed to the moon have given up on him now. Miz really must be able to get blood from a stone, as apart from that feud the last two years have basically been stuck between feeling embarrassed for him and feeling embarrassed for WWE for having to keep putting him in the spotlight.
Natalya’s turning face, right? If Charlotte and Becky are Horsewomen-bound (though they seemed to downplay that last night, maybe because one of each weren’t there and Bayley’s injury happened after the MYC tapings) so can’t be used for anything major for now, that leaves us with a division that seems to have put more central focus on Carmella than either the champion or the woman she just deposed with only heels Tamina and Lana otherwise around, and if Nattie’s doing nothing to earn heat…
Oh wow. You’re completely right and I only just noticed. Zigglers been going on for weeks now about entrances and gimmicks and Roode has one of the best entrances around. This is totally setup.
They might as well turn Nattie face. There’s little else to do. Woman’s a heat vacuum, I swear.
Yeah, Nattie’s probably turning face. That’s whatever, but if they waste Carmella’s cash-in on Nattie, that’s such a missed opportunity. Nattie’s a good wrestler and all, but that would be the deadest reaction a cash-in has ever gotten and do nothing to get Carmella over as a heel. They need to have her cash-in on Becky or, maybe, Naomi. Anything else is dumb.
I’m actively disappointed that you think Jinder is doing good work with his character and is being a “good heel” in the same article where you’re calling Kevin Owens, who is a legitimately good heel, a good heel. What’s bad about Jinder is that the WWE is deliberately stoking the “USA! USA!” part of the fanbase, so I do end up actively feeling sorry for him when he gets those chants. However, that’s what he’s out there trying to do. But to say he’s right about Shinsuke is to actively deny the part of the wrestling fanbase that hates Jinder not because of his color or because he’s deliberately obnoxious, but because he sucks and got a huge, unwarranted push. I hate this idea that Jinder the Character thinks that the only reason people don’t like him is because he’s not white, when people love Shinsuke, and how is it okay for Jinder to say racist things about Shinsuke? Is it any more right because he’s not white? I really do hate everything the WWE is doing with his character, I know it’s not Jinder the Person. But to claim that the WWE universe wouldn’t accept Shinsuke is kind of a slap in the face when people love him, and I doubt they’d suddenly stop loving him if he held the title because “his eyes are different,” as Jinder said.
But…that’s the point.
Perhaps the Face-Heel Dynamics of the WWE Universe have scrambled how many perceive heels, but everything Jinder did was perfect. The Heel is NOT supposed to be objectively correct. He’s only supposed to be subjectively and personally correct in his own mind. Yes they’re definitely hyping up the jingoistic USA crowd since they’re quadrupling down on the dead horse of the foreign heel, but the beauty is since the crowd goes along with it, Jinder CAN call them out on it.
The twist of course is that Jinder doesn’t get booed for being Indian, he gets booed for being a cheating jerk, and Shinsuke gets cheered for being awesome, but he’s not wrong about the fact that the crowd is dumb enough to laugh about Shinsuke’s funny faces and that they chant USA at any heel foreigner.
Worth noting that the crowd only chanted “USA! USA!” when Jinder actively led them to, before that they were completely silent, and even then only a third of the crowd, who just likes to chant shit even joined in.
I love how invested Dillinger is in his gimmick. The way he carries himself, how his gestures are ultra crisp and exaggerated, but somehow still feel really genuine. I love how locked into his character he is from intro to finish. He’s a really terrific actor in the ring.
I kinda feel bad for him….you work to get your character over in what you think is a niche (Canadian babyface who connects with the audience through the power of a single word, even if the connection is more about the word than the performer), and all of a sudden, someone comes along and does the EXACT thing better in every way
See also: “charismatic, energetic black guys” the Prime Time Players and “dominant, exotic female” Tamina
Great write up Brandon. Was that you we saw interviewing HHH on the red carpet?
I’m really done with Ziggler. For a guy who can’t stop touting how good he is in the ring, he.can’t.stop.fucking.talking. Which through these segments, makes him look bad at both. Worst of all, his segments go on FOR-EVER and are preventing us from having more Fashion Files. So much so they we had to tune in to 205 live to get our fix of Breezango (I’m not hating the idea of Tyler being on 205 Live, if 205 wasn’t being poisoned to an early grave).
Jinder grew on me with time. I wish he could switch it up more like this and not have the “… And now, I will be talking to MY people, in MY LANGUAGE of punjabi” every time. As wacky and cheesy as this segment was, it was at least different. And he looked like he was having fun. Also, kinda random: I like that he puts his head on the belt when he does his entrance as a sign of respect. It’s a small thing but I like it.
Did Becky Lynch grab Vince’s arm or something?
“Eventually the tag team division’s just gonna be The Ascension wrestling themselves.”
And somehow still losing.
The only real problem I have had with the Jinder run is the Singh brothers. Sure, like pretty much everyone else, I didn’t think he deserved it, I think he got the belt largely for the roids…er….look. But, whatever. The character has progressed. The problem is the won’t let him actually WIN A FUCKING MATCH CLEAN. Just… let him do that. If you want him to be the champ, fine. Just let him win a match clean. He will still be a heel!
The best part about Jinder has been the Singh bros bumping their asses off for him
Re: Warrior. Unless I missed it, I can’t recall that they acknowledged that Dana was there, but knowing that she was makes one of their comments (Saxton, I think) that “I wonder what Dana Warrior thinks about this”, as DZ was running around (just before he took the mask off), make all the sense in the world in full context.
I hope hhh shows up next week and supports KO that would be great
Lack of Fashion Police aside (which 205 Live benefitted from), sounds like a great episode of SDL, only thing that might improve the brand split would be unifying the tag belts and unifying the women’s belts. If the champs floated between shows, it would add importance to the champions and allow for more feuds, plus watching Blisstress Alexa dominate two shows on a weekly basis would greatly improve the product as a whole.
Got a bit of a chuckle out of Shelton staggering around with a bro on his shoulders while Gable reeeeallly had to reach for the tag. Also enjoyed Breezango’s amazing interactions with “Drew Garlic” on 205. Nice write-up as usual, Brandon… wish you would’ve had more air time last night.
Lot of good stuff on this show, unlike last week. Bayley was in attendance, she should have kicked Dolph in the balls for mocking her entrance, and then Dana Warrior should have jumped the guardrail and kicked him in the balls several more times.
Congrats to Brandon for making it on the show!
And the next mystery the Fashion Files should tackle is: Is Dasha a robot? Seriously, did you see her doing backstage interviews last night?
Did anyone else notice that after the Gable/Benjamin match the announce team said the Uso’s put on a good match RETAINING their titles? I thought I missed something, but rewound it and that is what they said.
Breezongo being on 205 live proves to me the writers have no clue what they are doing with them from one moment to the next. An if this Carmella/Ellsworth thing doesn’t end up with Ellsworth in a full on gimp outfit they have wasted my time.