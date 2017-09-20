The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 9/19/17: Repeat Stuff

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: See below.
Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Shane McMahon was suspended for putting his hands on Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler shit the bed with one of the worst segments we’ve seen in months, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton to become the number one contender to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship. Still weird typing that.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 19, 2017.
I love after listening to Prichard talk about how Jerry Jarrett used to put Jeff on TV too much and Vince criticized it that we get THIS version of Shane. He’s been milquetoast in everything but his first night back. Like just watch anything absolutely anything from his first time with the company and compare it to how he sleepwalks through everything now. . . . and reports say that Vince sees Shane as a draw.
Ok, guys, I’m gonna skip Smackdown next week, whenever I do that is usually when the best episodes happen, so “you’re welcome” in advance.
I wish this run ends with Ziggler doing Doink’s entrance, deciding he digs it, and becoming the new Doink the Clown. But like, a dark, brooding Doink – one that feeds on your fears. Wait, no, I guess that’s Bray Wyatt.