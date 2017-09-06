The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 9/5/17: Shane, Come Back!

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Kevin Owens became a referee, Randy Orton attacked his own tag team partner, and Tamina got a week-long push. It was still way better than this week.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 5, 2017.
Ziggler’s segment felt like something a local wrestling promotion would do and make you feel bad for the person doing it. It’s possible to be meta about wrestling and be entertaining (see: Fashion Files), but this has taken up weeks of programming with no entertainment and no point in sight.
Meanwhile, Sami is continually losing 90-second matches. I hope there’s a point there, but there’s a difference between an underdog and a loser. Sami was a great underdog in NXT, tripping up after getting so close and finally reaching to the top. I love Aiden English, but getting schooled by the singing heel in a minute is doing no favors.
Nakamura better win. Enough is enough when it comes to keeping him from the title. Let him win get a few defenses over Owens and Corbin and book AJ/Nakamura for Mania.
Ziggler’s sucked for the better part of 5 years now, jokes about are not only not unfair, but absolutely welcomed.