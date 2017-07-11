WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/11/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for July 11, 2017:

After capturing the United States Championship from Kevin Owens at a WWE live event in Madison Square Garden on Friday, AJ Styles returns to SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C as the conquering hero. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Surprise! We have a new New Face Of America in AJ Styles. What does that mean for our old New Face Of America, Kevin Owens? Is he injured, as da dirtsheetz are speculating, or is he going to demand a rematch tonight and win the belt back, a la his previous title swap with Chris Jericho? Methinks it’s the latter, but mealsothinks it’s a good idea to say “methinks” in 2017, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

2. After only being back on TV for a week, John Cena is already back into his multi-year feud with Handsome Rusev, once again fighting for America in the face of the evil empire that is, uh … Bulgaria. Expect more name-calling this week.

3. Tonight marks the official start of Smackdown Live’s Dark Ages, as James Ellsworth is officially suspended for 30 days. Wake me up when July ends.

4. WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal [citation needed] will square off tonight against Tye Dillinger in a non-title match. If there’s one thing I know, it’s champions are incredibly prone to losing non-title matches, but if there’s another thing I know, it’s that Tye Dillinger loses to just about everyone. I predict Randy Orton will appear and distract both combatants, resulting in a double roll-up with both men pinned by one another, resulting in the first-ever double-loss in WWE history. As a result, a massive sinkhole will open in the arena and begin to swallow up the — y’know what, I’ll save my disaster-movie pitch for an audience who will be more appreciative of my artistic vision, thank you very much.

5. The New Day, featuring everyone’s favorite Rated R Superstar Xavier Woods, will probably come back out and insult the Usos about wearing shirts to the ring or something, forgetting about just how badly they were torched in last week’s rap battle. Of course, the real fun will come if any of these guys decide to hit up Alberto Del Rio’s restaurant after the show goes off the air.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!