WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/4/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for July 4, 2017:
On a special July 4 edition of SmackDown LIVE, John Cena makes his long-awaited return to Team Blue. However, the 16-time World Champion’s Free Agent status has the WWE Universe wondering if this might be his last time he’ll be on SmackDown LIVE before heading to Raw. Plus, The New Face of America and United States Champion, Kevin Owens, will find out who his WWE Battleground opponent will be after an Independence Day Battle Royal! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Okay, maybe you MAY have caught wind of this, but John Cena is coming back. Sorry to spring that on you if it was a surprise. I should have started with a spoiler warning. The most shocking thing about Cena’s Fourth of July return, however, is that the Punjabi Prison match between Orton and Mahal for the title has already been announced for Battleground, so maybe Big Match John WON’T be winning his 17th world title for America on Tuesday? Weird!
2. There will be a battle royal to determine a No. 1 contender to Kevin Owens’ United States Championship, so we can already go ahead and congratulate AJ Styles for winning that. Good job, AJ!
3. The Usos and The New Day are going to have a rap-off. Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.
4. Naomi will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana! It’s nice that these two keep finding new opponents for each other. [listens to earpiece] What’s that? [listens to earpiece more] Oh.
5. Carmella is once again your Ms. Money in the Bank, and Baron Corbin is your Mr. Money in the Bank. I smell a romance!
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
This would be the perfect time for a heel turn
This intro is far less jingoistic than expected.
Granted, John hasn’t talked yet
JERRRRRNNNNNNNNN CENA!!!
“Oh no, Jinder Mahal is celebrating this tainted victory over true blue American A.J. Styles, this is terrible! Where’s a ref, these Singh brothers have involved themselves over and – what’s this? JOHN CENA IS IN THE AISLE! He’s seeing if A.J. is okay!
Jinder is taunting Cena with the title! He’s almost…he’s challenging him right here on the 4th of July!
Styles is gesturing, curry still blinding his eyes, what’s he doing, what’s he trying –
HE’S SAYING GO FOR IT, BIG MAN!”
In 3….2…
+1
We better get a sweet Handsome Rusev segment tonight
Not american so here i am….anyone else lol?
“LIKE BENEDICT ARNOLD DEFECTING TO THE BRITISH, JOHN CENA RETURNS TO SDL TO ANNOUNCE HIS FREE AGENCY!”
Good one, Endy.
Looks like the replies are going in the wrong direction again.
You’ll be fine during the show, just select them naturally… Like Smackdown’s own Charlotte Flair!!
… hmmm… that was kind of clumsy.
(June 2, 2014)
Vince: “…and then when the fans are sick and tired of Roman, we’ll send John back and the fans will be glad to see him.”
Hunter: “I don’t know, Pops. A three-year long plan and ruining a sabotaging a potential main event career just to get half the crowd to stop booing John Cena seems excessive.”
Vince: “Excessively smart!”
By god it’s like New Coke all over again!
Someones making a return tonight. AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA!!