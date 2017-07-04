WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/4/17

YouTube

IMPORTANT NOTE: There are some issues that may prevent live discussion in this thread tonight, but you should be able to leave comments as usual. We understand this is not ideal, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for July 4, 2017:

On a special July 4 edition of SmackDown LIVE, John Cena makes his long-awaited return to Team Blue. However, the 16-time World Champion’s Free Agent status has the WWE Universe wondering if this might be his last time he’ll be on SmackDown LIVE before heading to Raw. Plus, The New Face of America and United States Champion, Kevin Owens, will find out who his WWE Battleground opponent will be after an Independence Day Battle Royal! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Okay, maybe you MAY have caught wind of this, but John Cena is coming back. Sorry to spring that on you if it was a surprise. I should have started with a spoiler warning. The most shocking thing about Cena’s Fourth of July return, however, is that the Punjabi Prison match between Orton and Mahal for the title has already been announced for Battleground, so maybe Big Match John WON’T be winning his 17th world title for America on Tuesday? Weird!

2. There will be a battle royal to determine a No. 1 contender to Kevin Owens’ United States Championship, so we can already go ahead and congratulate AJ Styles for winning that. Good job, AJ!

3. The Usos and The New Day are going to have a rap-off. Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.

4. Naomi will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana! It’s nice that these two keep finding new opponents for each other. [listens to earpiece] What’s that? [listens to earpiece more] Oh.

5. Carmella is once again your Ms. Money in the Bank, and Baron Corbin is your Mr. Money in the Bank. I smell a romance!

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!

Again, live discussion mode may not work tonight, but you should be able to leave comments as usual. We’re very sorry about the inconvenience, but hey, if it was going to happen, at least it happened for the Fourth of July episode.