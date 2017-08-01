WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/1/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for August 1, 2017:
Tuesday’s edition of SmackDown LIVE will go down as one of the biggest in history. Not only does this week’s episode feature a United States Title rematch between reigning champion AJ Styles and Kevin Owens, but it will also host a first-time-ever dream match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura. Don’t miss a second of the action on SmackDown LIVE, tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Smackdown Live is in Cleveland tonight, so expect Dolph Ziggler to get trotted out at some point and be quickly pinned by, I dunno … Mojo Rawley? Sure, that works.
2. We’re getting yet another U.S. Title match between current champion AJ Styles and the man he won it from last week, Kevin Owens. I’m sure nothing will happen in the way of distractions or interference and the match will have a totally clean finish.
3. About that totally clean finish: Kevin Owens’ former best friend Chris Jericho is back and out for blood. I’d have to assume the odds of Y2J’s music hitting during the AJ/KO finishing sequence are currently somewhere around 2/9, so bet wisely.
4. This will be the last episode of Smackdown before James Ellsworth’s 30-day suspension is lifted, so begin anticipating or dreading his return next week, depending on which side of the coin you fall on — personally, I hope he comes back and declares himself a free agent, then gets interrupted by Rusev and ends up in a flag match at SummerSlam. See, WWE creative? It pays to not clean off that dry-erase board!
5. Oh, right, John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura are wrestling tonight. That should be cool for a few minutes, at least until the Great Khali comes down excruciatingly slowly and climbs into the ring excruciatingly slowly and head-chops both of them excruciatingly slowly, then we watch what’s left of the Singh brothers beat down both guys because we live in a world where no one is allowed to be happy.
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
Drinking game, number of times they say the phrase “dream match” tonight.
Leading off with dat Phenomenal One.
Great Opening Video Package. See what happens when you have matches already planned in advance of the show?
That preview was hilarious, especially point 4 about Ellsworth getting in a flag match against Rusev, which should end in our handsome hero sewing Ellsworth into the flag and posting him on one of those podiums, but will probably end in SuperCena, Avatar of America hitting the trumpets and distracting Rusev before hitting him with an AA and lifting Ellsworth’s hand in victory so hard he rips it off. As well as forgetting the feud he and Nikki were in vs. Camellsworth a bit ago because America.
Oh, well this looks like a decent show…let’s see, we’ve also got Becky and Naomi against NatMella…ehhhh…what else
::digs deeper::
CHAD GABLE VS. HANDSOME RUSEV TAKE ALL THE MONEY SDL LITERALLY ALL OF IT
Yessss! Those should both be great, unless WWE cuts them down to 3-4 minutes each to give Cena enough time to come out and cut an unnecessary promo before his match or Shane to talk down to the talent or whatever. Though if they are shortened for an extra long Breezango segment with Jericho… I’ll allow it.