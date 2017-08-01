WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/1/17

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE
08.01.17 1 hour ago 6 Comments

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for August 1, 2017:

Tuesday’s edition of SmackDown LIVE will go down as one of the biggest in history. Not only does this week’s episode feature a United States Title rematch between reigning champion AJ Styles and Kevin Owens, but it will also host a first-time-ever dream match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura. Don’t miss a second of the action on SmackDown LIVE, tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Smackdown Live is in Cleveland tonight, so expect Dolph Ziggler to get trotted out at some point and be quickly pinned by, I dunno … Mojo Rawley? Sure, that works.

2. We’re getting yet another U.S. Title match between current champion AJ Styles and the man he won it from last week, Kevin Owens. I’m sure nothing will happen in the way of distractions or interference and the match will have a totally clean finish.

3. About that totally clean finish: Kevin Owens’ former best friend Chris Jericho is back and out for blood. I’d have to assume the odds of Y2J’s music hitting during the AJ/KO finishing sequence are currently somewhere around 2/9, so bet wisely.

4. This will be the last episode of Smackdown before James Ellsworth’s 30-day suspension is lifted, so begin anticipating or dreading his return next week, depending on which side of the coin you fall on — personally, I hope he comes back and declares himself a free agent, then gets interrupted by Rusev and ends up in a flag match at SummerSlam. See, WWE creative? It pays to not clean off that dry-erase board!

5. Oh, right, John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura are wrestling tonight. That should be cool for a few minutes, at least until the Great Khali comes down excruciatingly slowly and climbs into the ring excruciatingly slowly and head-chops both of them excruciatingly slowly, then we watch what’s left of the Singh brothers beat down both guys because we live in a world where no one is allowed to be happy.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADSmackdownSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 8 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP