WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/22/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for August 22, 2017:
Shinsuke Nakamura had WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the ropes at SummerSlam and was on the verge of capturing the title until The Singh Brothers interfered in the match, giving The Modern Day Maharaja an opening to strike with the Khallas and pin Nakamura to leave Brooklyn as champion. Will The King of Strong Style be out for retribution on Mahal and his cohorts after The Biggest Event of The Summer? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Shinsuke Nakamura lost to Jinder Mahal in his first-ever attempt at the WWE Championship when the Singh Brothers got involved at SummerSlam. It might be a little unusual for WWE, but something tells me this feud might continue and result in a rematch. Unorthodox, I know.
2. Well, Baron Corbin looked like a big old butt in his match against John Cena, just one week after becoming the third person to fail to win a championship by cashing in Money in the Bank. Cena beat Corbin up so bad that he just up and went to Raw. That’s how little he cares about Baron Corbin. What does the future hold for Barry C.? Maybe he’ll go back to Ring of Honor!
3. Speaking of Money in the Bank, Natalya is the new women’s champion and Carmella didn’t even tease a cash-in of her briefcase. Let’s prepare for the reign of Natalya, which is sure to be lengthy and notable.
4. Speaking of title changes, the Uso Penitentiary captured the gold or silver or whatever when they beat the New Day in probably the second-best match at SummerSlam. Definitely the best match on the SummerSlam Kickoff show. Will the New Day get a rematch? (Yes.) Will another team like Breezango or the Ascension or whoever step up? (Probably not.)
5. Kevin Owens lost his chance at regaining the United States title, and he’s probably going to blame Shane McMahon for that. I guess that’s because it’s hard to effectively build for a pay-per-view match against hubris. Still, McMahon vs. Owens looks to be on the horizon, so get ready for tables exploding at some point.
I love Kevin, but you’re reaching bro
KO doesn’t only watch previous matches, he watches the whole show as it happens.
Not only did Shane call the match right down the middle, but he was right in the middle of the damn match.
LMAO KO
Wow. Just call it the second coming of the Montreal Screw Job Kev it’s ok.
So just because he’s not the champ, no more KO face on the floor?
LETS GO HIDEOOOOOO
Mcmahon’d
Ugh.. HOW did WWE get us to hate an Owens v Styles feud?
Oh good, the crowd’s still drunk.
Through that whole match, Shane looked like he didn’t know when they were going to bump him so he was just making sure he was always just within reach for whenever they decided to do it.
get it together Brooklyn
Shane was one of the very low points this weekend. Get a real job, suckka.
Jinder vs. Nak was the first time i fell asleep during a Nak match. Just sayin’
Say what you will about Jinder, but at least he’s actually on the show and defending his title regularly.
I’m not sure that’s a plus with Jinder.
guess we know which match was more important
Wow I didn’t even notice Shane was referee… surprised they never mentioned it.
i do not have very high hopes for this show
Fatigue has really set in but I’m holding out hope that they swerved us just to swerve us at summerslam and that Nak wins the title tonight. I also want Bobby Roode to gloriously ruin AJ Style’s night, Shane McMahon to fall into a sinkhole and get as far away from KO as possible, Fashion Police to be Lethal Fashion (I’m too old for this ish) and Alexa to show up for reasons.
Lethal Fashion for the win. Not being that familiar w Twin Peaks, I was left on the Lost Highway for the most part.
Magic predictions for tonight, 15 min before show: 1 title rematch tonight, another one next week, KO promo bitching, sadly no Breezango, aaaaand, IDK, Rusev v Mike Kanellis? There’s no F-ing Smackdown PPV for 2 months so tonight is probably going to suck.