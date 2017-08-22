WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/22/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for August 22, 2017:

Shinsuke Nakamura had WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the ropes at SummerSlam and was on the verge of capturing the title until The Singh Brothers interfered in the match, giving The Modern Day Maharaja an opening to strike with the Khallas and pin Nakamura to leave Brooklyn as champion. Will The King of Strong Style be out for retribution on Mahal and his cohorts after The Biggest Event of The Summer? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura lost to Jinder Mahal in his first-ever attempt at the WWE Championship when the Singh Brothers got involved at SummerSlam. It might be a little unusual for WWE, but something tells me this feud might continue and result in a rematch. Unorthodox, I know.

2. Well, Baron Corbin looked like a big old butt in his match against John Cena, just one week after becoming the third person to fail to win a championship by cashing in Money in the Bank. Cena beat Corbin up so bad that he just up and went to Raw. That’s how little he cares about Baron Corbin. What does the future hold for Barry C.? Maybe he’ll go back to Ring of Honor!

3. Speaking of Money in the Bank, Natalya is the new women’s champion and Carmella didn’t even tease a cash-in of her briefcase. Let’s prepare for the reign of Natalya, which is sure to be lengthy and notable.

4. Speaking of title changes, the Uso Penitentiary captured the gold or silver or whatever when they beat the New Day in probably the second-best match at SummerSlam. Definitely the best match on the SummerSlam Kickoff show. Will the New Day get a rematch? (Yes.) Will another team like Breezango or the Ascension or whoever step up? (Probably not.)

5. Kevin Owens lost his chance at regaining the United States title, and he’s probably going to blame Shane McMahon for that. I guess that’s because it’s hard to effectively build for a pay-per-view match against hubris. Still, McMahon vs. Owens looks to be on the horizon, so get ready for tables exploding at some point.

