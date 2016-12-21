WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/20/16

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for December 20, 2016:
Tonight, Luke Harper will look to unleash his dark brand of retribution into The Ambrose Asylum. Plus, following the injury that Zack Ryder suffered in the No. 1 Contenders’ Battle Royal last week, don’t miss a Wild Card Triple Threat Match to determine the new No. 1 contenders to The Wyatt Family. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Once again, Luke Harper is getting a big showcase singles match. Granted, he’s just going to lose to greasy ol’ Dean Ambrose, but it’s definitely nice that he’s a more-or-less upper-card guy now. Turns out being super talented and associated with some of the characters that get the most television time can pay off!
2. After Zack Ryder’s very unfortunate knee injury last week, we’re in need of new No. 1 tag team contenders all over again, so we’re getting a Wild Card Triple Threat Match, which I can only assume will feature the Birds of War from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. WILD CARD!
3. Yes, we still don’t know who attacked Nikki Bella. Yes, apparently we’re still supposed to care. It’s like every week they’re making the intrigue less and less intriguing. Eventually, Jim Duggan is just going to find this storyline while going through the trash, and we’ll never speak of it again.
4. Our special guest this week is Ryan Phillippe, who is literally the star of USA Network’s Shooter, a totally decent Mark Wahlberg movie that’s now our generation’s Renegade. (I assume. I haven’t watched it, but I hear that characters are welcome, so it has that going for it.)
5. It’s supposedly set to happen tonight, but at this point, we can just assume that James Ellsworth is never getting that title match against AJ Styles. I’m just going to believe this is in order to keep Ellsworth fresh to be Undertaker’s opponent at WrestleMania 33, where he becomes the No. 2 behind the “2” in “23 and 2.”
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live:
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Neville teams with The Brian Kendrick to battle WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and TJ Perkins. – Via WWE.com
Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, an
I’m glad I tuned in for Talking Smack. Rhyno was gold
Renee Young: “This guy is creppy….oh,presents!!!!! This guy is great!” Most realistic woman on the show.
Why am I laughing at the “Small Package, 1-2-kickout” joke? Why am I still laughing at that joke?
That’s an A+ joke, I don’t care what anyone says
@The Real Birdman It is pretty good!
HAHAH, small package 1,2, kick out!!!
Oh god, Daniel Bryan got a Small Package. Clever…
“Small package for you. 1-2-kickout”
That’s it, dead. It’s over
I laughed maybe harder than I should at “A big package for Renee”
That’s a long way to go for a union dig
It was better than Mankind, Big Show, Test, and Ken Shamrock.
Ahhh, no payoff with the Miz makes it look more like a shoot!
They want to save the Miz/Ambrose confrontation for next week, then?
Ambrose/Rhyno feud after Rhyno abducts Renee?
Drunk Rhyno Claus for character of the year
MIZ! COME BACK, MIZ!
I’m gonna stop you right there at Brie Bella: Great wrestler
Rhyno as overly sexual Santa is hilarious
Take a drink every time Natalya says “Hart”
You’d die from alcohol poisoning.
I lost count after 17
Or worse…”I’m Royalty”
PWI? Nattie can reference Apter Mags?
Well it’s a Kayfabe list so I guess they’ll allow it.
Somewhere, Vince McMahon is DYING laughing right now
He might put the tag straps back on Rhyno and Slater because of this, I mean, if he realizes that’s Rhyno
Because Mojo sells coke
Why am I laughing so hard at this??
Because Becky and Rhyno are wonderful
I’m suffering the same problem.
Santa’s been hittin the nog a little too hard tonight
Holy shit. This Rhyno is amazing
Becky has been listening to Austin Aries about eye poking.
Becky calling out the grimy, cheating champions……It’s almost like they are shouting, “MIZ! COME OUT HERE!”
SANTA PUNS
“I’m a little bit…CLAUS-trophobic!”
There aren’t enough hearts for that, Becky
Claus-trophobic….I laughed.
And first pun of the night
Rhyno, still has a thing for Renee. #continuity
That might be JBL actually
Wait…that’s Rhyno? I thought it was Miz.
Santa is slowly winning me over
Oh, that’s what the Wild Card finals means
“I am a full-on rapist” – Rhyno Claus
Did I miss something? What are the Wild Card Finals?
Corbin just made the list!
Holy god. Rhyno is going full Charlie.
If Maryse doesn’t show up and threaten Renee, I’m not sure what we’re doing here
Baron Corbin with an End of Days on Santa in the next five minutes or what are we even doing?
Miz is God Tier.
Becky Lynch is a master of disguise
…is that Rhyno?
Rhyno Claus
Corino was suspended for a year for attacking a wrestler and it gave ROH six months of Mr. Wrestling 3 on commentary. Renee slaps a wrestler and gets a visit from Santa?
She just did what Bryan wants to do, he’s not going to do anything.
I need a backstage segment where Daniel is training Renee to do a running knee plus on a punching bag with Miz’s picture on it.
That’s Miz, right? Has to be.
Get her Maryse!
Bryan got sick from Ellsworth
Time for Nuclear Renee Young.
Ummmm, not quite as nuclear as I expected.
Yeah, I was hoping for nuclear…that was more popgun than nuke.
And look everybody, they managed to make Neville look beastly without turning him into an unstoppable monster… Well done.
Run, The Brian!
Looks like he kept the Red Arrow.