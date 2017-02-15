WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/14/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for February 14, 2017:
It has been announced that The Cenation Leader has invoked his WWE Championship rematch clause and will challenge The New Face of Fear tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Yes, the main event of Smackdown will be the WWE Championship rematch between new champ Bray Wyatt and John Cena. There is well over a month before WrestleMania 33 goes down, so thank goodness we’re getting this out of the way early. Yes, there’s a chance Bray Wyatt may retain clean over Cena on live television, but a much greater chance that Randy Orton or Luke Harper or The Miz or someone like that will get involved. Still, this is probably Cena’s last desperate grab for the title before Mania, so let’s enjoy it together.
2. Naomi has pinned the Women’s Champi — wait, I’m seeing here that Naomi IS the Women’s Champion? Neat! Again, there’s still a LOT of time before WrestleMania, so we’ll likely start building to who her first challenger will be. Other than Alexa Bliss’ government-mandated rematch, I mean.
3. The Ascension confirmed their position as the most abject chumps in WWE history on Sunday night, and American Alpha are in need of a team to step up and truly make a challenge to their titles. IT SHOULD BE THE REVIVAL, YOU DOLTS. Spoiler: it will not be The Revival.
4. The only reason Baron Corbin did not win the world title at the Elimination Chamber on Sunday is because Dean Ambrose is a shithead. Check the tape; it is empirically true. Luckily for Corbin, Ambrose just happens to hold the Intercontinental Championship, so Corbin can now start his foolproof plan to beat the stuffing out of that nerd AND win his first singles title in the company at the same time. It’s perfect.
5. In possibly the dumbest booking decision in the history of Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler lost a handicap match, but then grievously injured both of his opponents after the bell, to the adulation of the crowd. Tune in tonight, as he pantses Apollo Crews and forces him to wave and blow kisses to the people as he drives behind him, honking.
Also happening tonight is the “hot” new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live.
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, as his WWE Fastlane battle with Gentleman Jack Gallagher draws near, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville battles TJ Perkins. Plus, what is The Brian Kendrick’s true motivation behind his interest in Akira Tozawa? — via WWE.com
Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
Alpha JUST beat the Ascension after The Usos jumped them from behind. How can I buy them losing right now?
Surprised, disappointed, yet grateful, that The Ascension is still a thing.
Hey they got a win a couple of weeks ago.
Can I like American Alpha and despise their theme music? Ann I supposed to hate their music?
It’s fine. It takes a while for WWE to grant a superstar’s perfect theme.
Idk why they tweaked the original. It was fine.
Did any of you guys hear Jericho’s new entrance music?
[www.youtube.com]
Without clicking I hope it’s “Why can’t we be friends?”
From Alpha to Beta. Sigh.
I would’ve marked out pretty hard if Corbin was actually in that laundry room
Even lone wolves need clean clothes!
Glitter, Glitz, Sparkle, Bliss > Glow
Negative.
too soon video package too soon
AJ Styles vs John Cena vs Bray Wyatt in a rousing game of Tickle Butt.
I really miss the days WWE allowed their champions to have some agency.
And feel important.
“You’re both owed one on one rematches!”
*Books triple threat match*
At least they didn’t get put in a “Can They Get Along?” six-man tag match against Harper, Corbin, & Orton….damn…I just made next week’s SmackDown! main event, didn’t I?
DELETE! DELETE!
Best & Worst of SmackDown! 2/14/17: Line Jumpin’!
*Bryan’s music hits*
OH SHIZ BRYAN BOUTTA CHALLENGE THESE FOOLS TO A FATAL 4 WAY.
*reality then proceeds kicks me hard in the teeth*
Sad +1
I was legit hurting for a moment.
Wasn’t AJ promised a one-on-one shot at the title?
quiet you
Miz could smash Bryan from behind with a chair right now & go all Stone Cold X7 on him and I still don’t think it’d be as heelish as what Owens did last night
Nothing will ever be that heelish A-Gain.
“I don’t wear a conundrum. Nikki is on the pill.”
-John Cena
It seems wildly out of character that Bray would sit around and listen to this bullshit
I was just thinking the same thing, yeah
How in the holy fuck is Cena not a heel? Now I know how all the Hogan haters felt when my young punk ass was rooting for him as he stole everyone’s heat.
i dont want a triple threat as awesome as it would be
AJ Styles out hear throwing logic around thinking this isn’t the WWE
Lol. +1
Like Cena goes to the grocery store.
Cena just did Rock’s “no nonononono” thing but changed it to “naw nawnawnawnawnaw” because he’s from the streets…
Come one guys, he’s just trying to be a heel.
*on. Spelling….
Cena: “You’ve brainwashed these people.”
Crowd: “YEAH!”
This is the literal prognosis of WWE and its “sheeple.” Too. Meta. For. Me.
But I mean seriously, it’s what he does. Bray’s character is literally Bayou Jim Jones
I know. Yet it was weird that the crowd cheered it, let alone accepted it as outlandish and wrong as it is. Which is also meta….
I think Cena has the “deserve” versus “earn” speech pretty much memorized by now, right? And the funny thing is I don’t think Cena doesn’t understand the irony of it all.
welp i hate cena again
Stop playing tickle butt everyone, AJ is here!
Oh hai AJ
This speech would have a point if WWE wasn’t so fucking fake and “pre-determined” . He deserves it because WWE finally got over themselves and gave a guy a shot with the big belt that he should’ve had years ago.
So, John….Tell me….Did you EARN this title shot tonight or do you DESERVE it?
I knew they just couldn’t let Wyatt not sound like a slow voodoo preacher. .
What?? If you earned something, you deserve it John
They really need to commission a cover of Cena’s entrance music by Status Quo.
I loathe that John Cena feels like he needs to comment on EVERY. SINGLE. THING.
He’s just trying to hit dat top 10
lolz. Nevers self awareness levels bottoming out…
LESTER +1
Yep all these smarks are fucking this up. Can’t even blame Cena.
Happens almost every time. I’ve taken a liking to backstage or prerecorded promos for that reason.
Are we gonna get dueling preachers now?
smh let the man have his time cena
If WWE ever does actually introduces Sister Abigail they better get Rosemary from TNA to do it
Decay….decay……decay! She is really good.
Yay, here’s John to make all of this look silly. =/
Yeah this is not going to be good.
Quick Bray! Summon your Spooky Ghost Child!!
It’s about damn time.
Trumpets in 3…2…1
You had to say it didn’t you?
Yeah, sorry…my fire starter powers only work for shit nobody wants.
Can’t get the Bayley/Sasha Valentine’s Celebration, but I can SURE GET JOHN CENA
I don’t know, that post championship win celebration was pretty nice.
It’s like several years too late, but still, congrats to Bray.
From you deserve it chants to Husky Harris/What? chants in less than 60 seconds. Zah?
I found a penny on the sidewalk today. A WWE crowd immediately began chanting that I deserved it.
quit chanting “you deserve it” to the heel you idiots
oh we’re not gettin bray vs randy after all?
I still can’t believe he’s wearing that belt
Wyatt;s theme always sounds like it belongs in a bad cop movie montage of the villain selling dope
Actually it sounds like a country stoner story’s theme song.
If Bray wins, Smackdown Wyatts.
The Bray Wyatt Festival of Family begins NOW!