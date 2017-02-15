WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/14/17

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for February 14, 2017:

It has been announced that The Cenation Leader has invoked his WWE Championship rematch clause and will challenge The New Face of Fear tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Yes, the main event of Smackdown will be the WWE Championship rematch between new champ Bray Wyatt and John Cena. There is well over a month before WrestleMania 33 goes down, so thank goodness we’re getting this out of the way early. Yes, there’s a chance Bray Wyatt may retain clean over Cena on live television, but a much greater chance that Randy Orton or Luke Harper or The Miz or someone like that will get involved. Still, this is probably Cena’s last desperate grab for the title before Mania, so let’s enjoy it together.

2. Naomi has pinned the Women’s Champi — wait, I’m seeing here that Naomi IS the Women’s Champion? Neat! Again, there’s still a LOT of time before WrestleMania, so we’ll likely start building to who her first challenger will be. Other than Alexa Bliss’ government-mandated rematch, I mean.

3. The Ascension confirmed their position as the most abject chumps in WWE history on Sunday night, and American Alpha are in need of a team to step up and truly make a challenge to their titles. IT SHOULD BE THE REVIVAL, YOU DOLTS. Spoiler: it will not be The Revival.

4. The only reason Baron Corbin did not win the world title at the Elimination Chamber on Sunday is because Dean Ambrose is a shithead. Check the tape; it is empirically true. Luckily for Corbin, Ambrose just happens to hold the Intercontinental Championship, so Corbin can now start his foolproof plan to beat the stuffing out of that nerd AND win his first singles title in the company at the same time. It’s perfect.

5. In possibly the dumbest booking decision in the history of Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler lost a handicap match, but then grievously injured both of his opponents after the bell, to the adulation of the crowd. Tune in tonight, as he pantses Apollo Crews and forces him to wave and blow kisses to the people as he drives behind him, honking.

Also happening tonight is the “hot” new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live.

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, as his WWE Fastlane battle with Gentleman Jack Gallagher draws near, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville battles TJ Perkins. Plus, what is The Brian Kendrick’s true motivation behind his interest in Akira Tozawa? — via WWE.com

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.