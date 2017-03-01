WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/28/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for February 28, 2017:
Following a controversial ending to last week’s 10-Man Battle Royal, the question of who will challenge WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania is finally answered when Luke Harper takes on AJ Styles on SmackDown LIVE tonight at 8/7 C. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. AJ Styles and Luke Harper “tied” in the No. 1 contender battle royal last week, so this week they’re taking one another on in a singles match to find out who gets to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. It seems like they could have done this match in the first place, but what do I know?
2. Last week, Maryse attacked Nikki Bella with the most ginger lead pipe shots on record, and later in the show, The Miz eliminated John Cena from the battle royal even though he himself had been eliminated earlier. Surely these two events couldn’t possibly be connected … COULD THEY???
3. Dolph Ziggler has been attacking Apollo Crews and Kalisto with chairs for like a steady month now, despite WWE being nowhere near TLC on the calendar. Still, as dictated by tradition, Crews and Ziggler will meet in a Chairs Match tonight. Will it be as good as the Baron Corbin vs. Kalisto Chairs Match? Haha, of course not.
4. Mickie James and Becky Lynch continue their series against each other in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Watch for Mick Foley to be restrained at ringside as he desperately tries to make this a best-of-seven series.
5. The Usos are officially the challengers to American Alpha’s tag titles. If the Usos’ promo from last week is anything to base the feud on, PLEASE GOD YES.
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live.
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will address the WWE Universe before his WWE Fastlane title defense against Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Also, what new lessons does The Brian Kendrick have in store for Akira Tozawa?. — via WWE.com
Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
Cena forgot to say Miz stole his rage from Alex Riley
+1
…they did it. They actually made that tag intriguing.
Uh oh. 2 out of 3 falls! The NXT Special!
Festival of Friendship segment of the year. This Miz TV segment is the runner up
Cena: “Thanks, honey! I might let you touch Lil Cena tonight!”
Shouldn’t Nikki be more angry about getting hit with a pipe than John Cena getting slapped?
I was literally just typing this
So sad they even bothered running the Natty angle longer just to set that up when this one in ring thing was plenty to set up this stupid mixed angle.
Ohhhh. So that’s what it takes to get Nikki to sound like a human being.
The Miz corpsed. SEND FOR THE MAN.
Doesn’t that mean Nikki was back there waiting?
yeah shit im in now
The heel with a dick joke? Now I’ve seen everything
Fuck it let’s do it!
Miz’s ego is huge tho Maryse.
And now that you slapped him, John Summons Nikki.
Damn Maryse!
No Maryse, don’t challenge John to a dick joke contest!!
Beware the angry French Canadian.
Cena the character would be the perfect politician. He said a lot of things without answering the Miz’s question about the Rock or going Hollywood. Trump would be proud.
He basically avoided the question by insulting Miz’s past, ignoring his achievements, and yelling a lot before bringing out his trophy “wife” definitely a politician right there. He and Rhyno can run on the same ticket.
Yikes.
Cena just gonna ignore how the woman in the ring beat the shit out of his girlfriend with a pipe last week huh?
That’s probably how he knew she was back there ready to come out. He was probably gonna finish his business with The Miz and then Nikki was gonna come out, but Maryse jumped the gun.
This is awesome
Did Cena just discovered Tropic Thunder?
I cared about Miz way before I cared about John Cena (I took off about a decade from watching wrestling.)
Oh, Cena. Stahp.
Technically Flair gave Miz the figure four plus Miz & Morrison was great
I miss Miz and Morrison, but i think they’re both in better places now.
That was a gift John
The Cena-ing is apparent.
Can Raw sign Miz to a one day contract just so he can eviscerate Roman like this while hiding behind Braun Strowman?
Miz and Braun as the new Mega Bucks is money
I’ve never understood the whole Hollywood Cena angle, has he had more than a few hosting gigs and a bit part in an Amy Schumer movie?
He is leaving to film another movie soon, and is the host of a reality show.
I REALLY want to be with Miz on this because I love the guy, but Cena’s dead on here
Well that’s what the Heel Face dynamic when expertly done. The Heel is correct from a certain perspective, but not the objective one. It’s the truth polluted by ego.
John Cena sells his opponents credibility the way Dean Ambrose sells, well, anything.
oh shit
i think we put the cant wrestle thing to bed by now
So now we know why the Taker match isn’t happening lmao.
Jern you legitimately called yourself, “The Face that runs the Place.”
The Miz is doing the Corporate Man Punk gimmick we were robbed of.
Well, that was great. Now it’s time for John to wank all over this.
Oh God, here we go. Here’s Cena.
Is Miz a face now?
Miz is destroying Cena on the mic…and Cena is no selling it by laughing. Show some legitimate emotion, man.
We are ALL Miz tonight.
I am Miz.
Thank you Miz, for bringing up that bollocks at the Rumble.
Miz is doing A-plus character work. He is a delusional cowardly heel who desperately wants to be loved.
Miz is LEGIT on the mic.
Damn, Miz is trying to ShETHER Cena. Attempt appears to be going well.
Cena is ruining this fire promo with his dumb facial expressions
damn miz is good
That was beautiful, “we can’t see you John” followed by “You sold out” chants. I’m in tears over here. Ha, and he stole Daniel Bryan’s line about being a parody! Miz is on fire.
Call him Jern Miz.
Please, please just let Cena and Miz feud without bringing in Nikki…
MIZ, YOUR CHARACTER IS LITERALLY A-LIST CELEBRITY, WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT??
But Miz doesn’t complain about part timers.
He never pretended he wasn’t though. He’s calling out the hypocrisy
yep hypocrisy is what’s sticking in his craw.
Ehhhhh… he’s left to film The Marine three times and whatever that Elf movie was. It’s not really landing
Yeah but he’s calling Cena out for being a hypocrite about how he handles himself in the WWE/Hollywood split while Miz is open to the point of braggadocio about being an “A-Lister”