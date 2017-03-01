WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/28/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for February 28, 2017:

Following a controversial ending to last week’s 10-Man Battle Royal, the question of who will challenge WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania is finally answered when Luke Harper takes on AJ Styles on SmackDown LIVE tonight at 8/7 C. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. AJ Styles and Luke Harper “tied” in the No. 1 contender battle royal last week, so this week they’re taking one another on in a singles match to find out who gets to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. It seems like they could have done this match in the first place, but what do I know?

2. Last week, Maryse attacked Nikki Bella with the most ginger lead pipe shots on record, and later in the show, The Miz eliminated John Cena from the battle royal even though he himself had been eliminated earlier. Surely these two events couldn’t possibly be connected … COULD THEY???

3. Dolph Ziggler has been attacking Apollo Crews and Kalisto with chairs for like a steady month now, despite WWE being nowhere near TLC on the calendar. Still, as dictated by tradition, Crews and Ziggler will meet in a Chairs Match tonight. Will it be as good as the Baron Corbin vs. Kalisto Chairs Match? Haha, of course not.

4. Mickie James and Becky Lynch continue their series against each other in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Watch for Mick Foley to be restrained at ringside as he desperately tries to make this a best-of-seven series.

5. The Usos are officially the challengers to American Alpha’s tag titles. If the Usos’ promo from last week is anything to base the feud on, PLEASE GOD YES.

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live.

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will address the WWE Universe before his WWE Fastlane title defense against Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Also, what new lessons does The Brian Kendrick have in store for Akira Tozawa?. — via WWE.com

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.