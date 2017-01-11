WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/10/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for January 10, 2017:

Following Baron Corbin’s disruptive actions last week, The Cenation Leader goes head-to-head against the Lone Wolf tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Plus, The Wyatt Family attempts to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and Nikki Bella seeks major payback against Natalya.. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Last week, “The Very Lonely And Sad Wolf” Baron Corbin promised to win the Royal Rumble match and challenge either AJ Styles or John Cena for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. This week, Corbin has himself an all-important singles match against Cena. This could potentially be a very big match for Corbin, or he could just wind up being the latest person to have his attitude adjusted by the Face that Runs the Place.

2. The Wyatt Family lost their Smackdown Tag Team Championships and they’re not happy about it. They’re coming to take their belts back from American Alpha in a title match on Tuesday, so Jason Jordan and Chad Gable should be very concerned about a pissed-off Wyatt Family on the warpath.

3. That Natalya vs. Nikki Bella feud that’s been tearing the house down finally comes to a head tonight, as the two women square off in a singles match. Surely, everything will wrap up tonight with a decisive victory, and then we can all move on with our lives. Haha, just kidding, Carmella will probably cause a distraction or disqualification or something, because this storyline is the last remnants of Raw that Smackdown can’t seem to shake.

4. Dolph Ziggler made his big heel turn last week by superkicking Kalisto. This week, we may be poised to learn about his motivations, or who he’ll be turning his rage against first. I don’t think any of us would object to an extended feud between Ziggler and Kalisto.

5. Dean Ambrose captured the Intercontinental Championship last week, possibly freeing The Miz up to get back in the world title picture soon? Haha nah, Miz vs. Ambrose still has a couple months left, probably. Unless it turns out Miz is La Luchadora.

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live, which will feature the eagerly-anticipated parley between Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher.

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.