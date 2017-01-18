WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/17/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for January 17, 2017:

Brace yourself, as The Wicked Witch of WWE and The Irish Lass Kicker prepare to make history in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match! Plus, the blue brand kicks off with a huge announcement from SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and the return of “King’s Court” with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. After Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair hogged the history for themselves for so long, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch finally get to make OTHER history, as they tangle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship … within the confines of a steel cage! Will La Luchadora stick her bemasked nose into the fray? Probably!

2. Shane McMahon is expected to kick off Smackdown with a “major announcement,” so that could be anything from “Shane McMahon is entering the Royal Rumble match” to “Shinsuke Nakamura is here” to “the Elimination Chamber will determine the Smackdown WrestleMania main event” to “here is the next Hall of Fame inductee” to “some say Triple H started the women’s wrestling revolution.” Take your pick now and impress the internet when you’re right!

3. Jerry Lawler returns with “The King’s Court,” because if there’s one thing WWE doesn’t have enough of, it’s interchangeable in-ring “talk show” segments. His guest will be Dolph Ziggler, who will superkick the bejesus out of an old man to end the segment. Wait, sorry, that should have had a spoiler warning on it.

4. The Wyatt Family had their biggest rift last week since Randy Orton joined the fold. Will the Wyatt Family once again split apart? I certainly hope not, but that’s the end game of all of this, so we may as well speed it along at some point.

5. Carmella is taking James Ellsworth on a shopping spree this week. The less said about that, the better, I can only assume. Unless she takes him to the chin store.

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live, which will feature an “I Forfeit” match between Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher.

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, the bitter animosity between Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari comes to a head in the first-ever “I Forfeit” Match. Plus, can Cedric Alexander find victory without Alicia Fox at his side? — via WWE.com

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.