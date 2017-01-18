WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/17/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for January 17, 2017:
Brace yourself, as The Wicked Witch of WWE and The Irish Lass Kicker prepare to make history in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match! Plus, the blue brand kicks off with a huge announcement from SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and the return of “King’s Court” with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. After Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair hogged the history for themselves for so long, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch finally get to make OTHER history, as they tangle for the Smackdown Women’s Championship … within the confines of a steel cage! Will La Luchadora stick her bemasked nose into the fray? Probably!
2. Shane McMahon is expected to kick off Smackdown with a “major announcement,” so that could be anything from “Shane McMahon is entering the Royal Rumble match” to “Shinsuke Nakamura is here” to “the Elimination Chamber will determine the Smackdown WrestleMania main event” to “here is the next Hall of Fame inductee” to “some say Triple H started the women’s wrestling revolution.” Take your pick now and impress the internet when you’re right!
3. Jerry Lawler returns with “The King’s Court,” because if there’s one thing WWE doesn’t have enough of, it’s interchangeable in-ring “talk show” segments. His guest will be Dolph Ziggler, who will superkick the bejesus out of an old man to end the segment. Wait, sorry, that should have had a spoiler warning on it.
4. The Wyatt Family had their biggest rift last week since Randy Orton joined the fold. Will the Wyatt Family once again split apart? I certainly hope not, but that’s the end game of all of this, so we may as well speed it along at some point.
5. Carmella is taking James Ellsworth on a shopping spree this week. The less said about that, the better, I can only assume. Unless she takes him to the chin store.
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live, which will feature an “I Forfeit” match between Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher.
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, the bitter animosity between Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari comes to a head in the first-ever “I Forfeit” Match. Plus, can Cedric Alexander find victory without Alicia Fox at his side? — via WWE.com
Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
Seeing Nikki do her own entrance makes me want the superior Alexa Bliss version.
is wwe aware of their demographics?
i got no problems with cena winning at the rumble, but god no to aj vs shane at WM
Guys have a little faith. I don’t think Cena has the shovel just yet.
Furthermore these are both guys who have prevailed over Cena before. This is still a fight.
Has anyone seen the cage hanging above the ring? I hope they bring back the big blue cage for the main event.
Yeah, I’m totally not going to check out that 12-year old’s music video.
Ohhh, Sasha Banks is in it.
That helps…somewhat.
Okay, so people are worried about Cena going over at the Rumble, and yeah, probably. This is the way I see it happening though: Cena wins; loses it back to AJ; cannot for the life of him get the record-breaking seventeenth run on SD, so moves to RAW. Therefore AJ wins the feud… eventually.
He can get his 17th reign by beating Charlotte.
Rumble wishlist: Owens retains, AJ retains, Jericho wins Rumble and says, “I don’t want to fight my best friend, I want to Destory AJ so Chris and Kevin can be the first champion of Raw AND Smackdown “….it could happen. Right?
John Wick 2 aka the Morpheus-Neo Reunion Tour.
Jon Hamm in tax commercials makes me so sad for some reason..
Remember when those promos for Cena a few weeks ago made some people think we were doing an old man Cena angle? Those were the days.
Second
John Cena: Part-time wrestler; Full-time burier
It’s not like the two guys Cena just insta-wrecked were the two best parts of the show for the last 6 months or anything…
Did Cena steal the RAW whiteboard tonight and just put his name everywhere that it said “Reigns”?
Yeah, I missed this soooooo much…
It’s confirmed, Cena gets upper hand tonight, AJ gets it next week, and Cena wins the strap at the rumble.
Running into the ropes when you’re chasing someone who ducks out of the ring is the ultimate self-“hold me back, bro” and I hate it every time.
2010, is that you?
John Cena looks strong
Even Roman Reigns was jealous of that.
Thanks to JBL, I wish buttons had never been invented.
You know the phrase “that guy could get a 4 star match out of a broomstick”?
I legitimately want to watch AJ Styles wrestle a broomstick
austin aries is smiling somewhere
At least Cena and Styles aren’t going to end up as tag team champions at the end of SmackDown.
How much of a dick is the Miz? He goes against AJ Styles and AJ is wrestling as the face.
Austin Aries just marked out
Did Cena eat Tom in the break?
wait where did tom go
Otunga looking like he walked into the wrong classroom.
Samoa Joe needs to get here nowish
Did you forget the Rumble? We’re not supposed to do that…
I’ve chosen to forget most Rumbles give half the outcomes
Why was Otunga staring into the camera just then?
Oh God, Jern is definitely winning, aint he..,
aj vs cena for 46 mins
AJ v. Cena are going for 6+ stars at the Rumble.
You can’t win an Oscar for something that’s straight-to-DVD John.
He’s shooting for an Oskar. The non-union Mexican equivalent.
Come on Miz, you should be all about #BeatUpJohnCena and not fighting AJ
…stop playing favorites, you asshole.
Fuck you Ambrose if you change the IC title.
Vince has got a boner for that Superman logo shaped center plate and all the titles must have it!
As long as it stays white, I’d be cool. I think he just wanted a replacement identical one that doesn’t smell like the Miz’s beauty routine.
Dean has leftover name plates from his world championship run he wants to screw on the belt.
Elimination Chamber?!? Whatd else I miss?
Some great Styles vs Miz mic work, leading to this match. And Jern being a troll.
Sawyer from Lost is on some crappy show on the USA Network?
Damn, I thought he was working on a movie career. Pretty cool that the most successful Lostie is Kate though.
So characters have to act completely oblivious to compromise for John Cena. Cool.
I know AJ’s considered one of the best in the world in-ring-wise, but when did he get this good with his character/mic work. He’s so fucking good.
too many shows, too many shows
too many shows, toooooo many shoo-ooo-ows
Dat Troll Cena tho!
Cena doing his best Iago impression
Just when I thought Cena couldn’t get more annoying, he plays the bitch boy instigator at the playground fight.
Before beating up “John Cena was cool” that man is a national heel treasure.
And here comes Cena pitting them against each other, magnificent bastard.
SmackDown is like “Fuck the Rumble, we’re not winning it anyway – let’s focus on EC.”
I kinda appreciate it too. If the writers on Raw want to telegraph it so much, why not?
Why are we building to the ppv after the next one?
Its just The Royal Rumble not one of the big ones Like Battleground or Fallout.
Because Smackdown Live can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time.
They were building to TLC before Survivor Series but I don’t like it. It makes the Cena/Styles match seem less important cause they’re both gonna be in then EC match.
On the other hand one of those pay per views is the Royal Rumble, which is literally just a build for Wrestlemania.
@nushney , why I agree it cheapens the styles /cena match a little, it opens more possibilities. Maybe Cena gets his 16th win so we can stop talking about it, but then the rumble winner waits to see who wins EC before deciding which title to challenge for. Maybe Samoa Joe wins and really wants Reigns but he’d rather go after AJ if Aj wins.
While I agree…..not “why I agree”
And this is why we need more heel on heel combat.
All I can see right now is southern boy AJ Styles next to a giant can of Pabst Blue Ribbion