WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/24/17

At the behest of Bray Wyatt, The Viper and his The Wyatt Family cohort Luke Harper will look to put their internal divide to rest when they go one-on-one tonight. Plus, an exclusive interview with 5-time Women’s Champion Mickie James. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Raw may have had a dead guy and a beast incarnate and a bleeding old man, but this is the REAL Royal Rumble go-home show. There are currently nine spots open in the Rumble match. Shall anyone from Smackdown declare who has yet to? Or will we have almost a third of the Rumble participants be a mystery (like Evolution) heading into one of the most popular events of the year?
2. The Wyatt Family has been a-fussin’ and a-feudin’, so we’ll see whether they all fall apart tonight, or whether Orton causes Harper to be booted en route to his grand master plan of destroying them from within all along. It’s definitely that second one, right? Alas, New Wyatt Family, we hardly knew ye.
3. Mickie James will explain her actions from last week. I certainly hope she explains she just wanted to play dress-up and was bummed she didn’t get hired by Lucha Underground.
4. AJ Styles and John Cena will have their final face-off before their title match on Sunday. The Miz will probably be lurking on the periphery, given his general tendencies of being a lurkin’-ass lurker.
5. Kalisto (and Apollo Crews maybe, who knows) are looking for PAYBACK on Dolph Ziggler. Not looking for payback on Dolph Ziggler: an old man that he kicked in the bad heart last week.
Also happening tonight is the “hot” new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live, which will feature a main event of Neville vs. Cedric Alexander.
Sigh….Two-Man Power Trip is a storyline that should have gone on for at least another six months.
LOL at Mr. Perfect being in the final four of that Rumble
Asuka kicked Mickie so hard that she turned heel
Asuka-sama is a Goddess of Death and Carnage, not justice.
“Lock us in a cage and throw away the key*”
*Make sure the ref has the key right next to the door & open it multiple times
Nooo, Luke’s an outcast (more so, now):(
I just don’t get why you’d break up the Wyatts without them having accomplished anything of note first.
Curse your sudden but inevitable betrayal!
When was the last time two people wrestling each other came out in the same entrance?
Was it an nWo thing?
Sister Abigail…I was afraid of that.
Discus Clothesline countered by RKO. To heck with RKO outta nowhere, nothing beats a Perfect Counter RKO.
That might be the first time I’ve heard announcers NOT go crazy for a Superplex.
That “baby brother stealing the shine” analogy was actually pretty good Otunga.
Otunga can be really, really good when JBL doesn’t immediately shout him down.
Bray: Hell with both of these guys, I’m joining the Swords of Essex!
In the old days, this would be a 15-minute, time limit draw where Harper and Orton both beat the crap out of each other, but neither can get the pin and come out the other side with mutual respect to form a stronger tag team.
Jesus, all video games look exactly the same
Bray said, “Get y’all asses back in the ring I can’t see.”
I was hoping Harper would get a stronger face response than Randy tonight but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.
That’s been the weird thing about this run, Randy never stopped getting face responses. Which is weird because unlike Cena, or even Bryan, Randy has been a vicious hated, I wanna defenestrate that mother fucker heel at various points.
@Amaterasu’s Son , I think part of that is because people have wanted to cheer for The Wyatts for a long time (remember the response when they stared down Hunter and went face to face with the League of Nations) so people took to Randy joining them as a face turn for them instead of heel turn for him
Fair Analysis. It hasn’t gone the same as D-Bry joining them which was a heel turn for Bryan in a please don’t go kinda way. But man that Wyatt Face turn would’ve been money if they’d gone through with it.
Orton failed to break the table. Finish your drink
… and it shut Otunga up for a few. Enjoy your next drink.
Who will get noticed by Bray Wyatt Sensei?
Whomever sweeps the leg?
Eldritch Patriarch, that’s pretty damn good.
That needs to be on his patchwork jacket.
And the G Bray just gonna sit in his rocking chair like a boss.
Is a Rowan return happening soon? I feel like he’s been out for a while
Saw Luke Harper at a WWE Live show yesterday tearing it up and stealing American Alpha taunts while beating up Usos and Ascensions. Hoping for more of that.
That sounds incredible… go Luke!
Make that singles push happen!
Distraction roll-ups need to stop being instant criticals
It would be the perfect opportunity to use an actual ultra technical hold that is hard to apply but almost impossible to escape.
where the hell do you find apples like that?
Apple store.
Yeah, but there’s probably no place to plug your headphones in.
Would much rather see Maryse in a cage for the match.
Daniel Bryan is eating an apple to make him look like even more of an asshole. ::ding::
Miz is best
I’m wondering if Daniel is actually going to get to enjoy that apple tonight.
Guess he will. It looks delicious as fuck too. Know what I’m getting at the grocery store this week.
Might have to get some Spartans for my lunches next week.
Looks like he enjoyed it a little too much.