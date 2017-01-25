WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/24/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for January 24, 2017:

At the behest of Bray Wyatt, The Viper and his The Wyatt Family cohort Luke Harper will look to put their internal divide to rest when they go one-on-one tonight. Plus, an exclusive interview with 5-time Women’s Champion Mickie James. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw may have had a dead guy and a beast incarnate and a bleeding old man, but this is the REAL Royal Rumble go-home show. There are currently nine spots open in the Rumble match. Shall anyone from Smackdown declare who has yet to? Or will we have almost a third of the Rumble participants be a mystery (like Evolution) heading into one of the most popular events of the year?

2. The Wyatt Family has been a-fussin’ and a-feudin’, so we’ll see whether they all fall apart tonight, or whether Orton causes Harper to be booted en route to his grand master plan of destroying them from within all along. It’s definitely that second one, right? Alas, New Wyatt Family, we hardly knew ye.

3. Mickie James will explain her actions from last week. I certainly hope she explains she just wanted to play dress-up and was bummed she didn’t get hired by Lucha Underground.

4. AJ Styles and John Cena will have their final face-off before their title match on Sunday. The Miz will probably be lurking on the periphery, given his general tendencies of being a lurkin’-ass lurker.

5. Kalisto (and Apollo Crews maybe, who knows) are looking for PAYBACK on Dolph Ziggler. Not looking for payback on Dolph Ziggler: an old man that he kicked in the bad heart last week.

Also happening tonight is the “hot” new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live, which will feature a main event of Neville vs. Cedric Alexander.

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.