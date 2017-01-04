WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/3/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for January 3, 2017:
On the first SmackDown LIVE of 2017, WWE Champion AJ Styles and John Cena will make their Royal Rumble showdown official. Plus The Miz puts his Intercontinental Title on the line against Dean Ambrose. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. A contract signing! That’ll put butts in seats! Last week, Cena was about as close to a heel as he’s been in a decade, and this new meta-Cena “I get whatever I want” narrative is pretty fascinating. Cena and Styles are two of the best in the world right now, so I’m not upset about this contract signing main event. A welcome change!
2. The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose, who will likely have James Ellsworth in tow. Ambrose has come close to snatching the title from the Miz before, so maybe this will be his week.
3. Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler both failed to capture the WWE Championship last week, so this week they’ll tangle with one another. Corbin just keeps looking better and better (which probably has nothing to do with him suddenly wrestling in a shirt), so sure, let’s put these two back together while Styles and Cena get their old mojo working. Might as well.
4. American Alpha are the brand-new Smackdown Tag Team Champions, so they have a clear target on their backs. The Smackdown tag division is very deep, especially compared to Raw, but you can bet the Wyatt Family will be peeved about losing their belts, so our precious suplex babies had better watch out.
5. Who is the mysterious La Luchadora? Sadly, it’s probably not Mariposa, Ivelisse, Sexy Star, Catrina, or Melissa Santos. The likely suspects are Tamina, Eva Marie, Natalya, Mickie James, or … I don’t know, let’s say Ivory. Let’s try not to stress out about it too much, and be happy we’ll get at least one more week of Alexa Bliss wearing that comically oversized championship belt.
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live, which will feature the return of Tajiri, and a match between Neville and TJ Perkins.
Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
perkins bout to get murdered on live tv
Forget Corbin, promote Miz to the top of the card already!
Miz better be going to the main event scene now
That was a nice reversal into the dirty deeds!
can we just skip 205 Live and go right to Talking Smack? Please?
YOOOOOO!!!!!
Jesus, can Miz at least get one kickout to Ambrose’s ten?
Whoa, I can’t wait for TalkingSmack!
Miz is gonna be SPITTING FIRE on Talking Smack!
I am SO ready for Talking Smack!
Miz, noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
And thats how you beat Raw with one hour less!
BOOOOOOOO
OH SHIT FUCK YEAH
lol what? You can just politely ask the ref not to call for disqualification and he won’t do it? That’s simultaneously dumber and smarter than the ref not disqualifying Reigns last night.
Ambrose has been leaning from Reigns
man even the changing the mind of a ref about a DQ was done better on this show
actually let me take that back, this was a more blatant dq
Miz…You magnificent bastard!
lol the ref saying why would you do that was great
The might be the first time I thought the rebound clothesline looked good.
Ambrose uses Negotiation! IT’S SUPER EFFECTIVE!
That’s multiple DQs ref
I wonder where Jack Swagger is.
He was accidentally locked in the storage locker where they put the Superstars signage.
fire up the rover, check Mars
It’s crazy how much better Smackdown is than Raw. Before the brand split I had maybe watched 3 episodes of smackdown in the last 10 years. Now the only thing that can pull me away is Bliss gifs.
“The challenger, Dolph Ziggler…”
Yeah, we know Mauro. Some habits are hard to break.
He might just be predicting the trajectory of Deans career
Now Mauro’s malfunctioning.
What’s Brian Lee doing, they should bring out Underfaker next Monday.
Renee run-in?
Dean Ambrose looks like he owns a van with shag carpeting.
Dean runs the way I do when someone let’s me cross the street in front of their car while they’re at a stop sign.
Maryse just might be the heel Ms. Elizabeth of our generation.
So the Sensational Sherri of our generation?
Or NWO Ms. Elizabeth.
It’s nice to have a secondary title be defended as the main event and have it feel important. Compare this to Raw, where a conversation ended the show and Roman didn’t even bring his secondary title to the ring.
To be fair, Raw did have its secondary title as its main event. But it 1000% did not feel important
@The Real Birdman , that match against jericho happened around the 1.5 hour mark of a 3 hour show
The main event was The Kevin Owens Show was it not? Or have I erased the show from my memory already?
Did I zone out, or wasn’t Bayley vs. Nia the main event on Raw? (Because the main event is the *last match,* no matter what WWE tries to tell us).
If you’re saying the Women’s title (scene) is the secondary title (scene) on Raw, then I agree.
@Mr. Bliss Was it? I’ll take your word for it since I’ve forgotten half the show already
@Nevers For me, I considered the ‘main event’ whatever the last match is. Not necessarily the last segment
@The Real Birdman @Pencil-Necked Geek
In my head the main event is what they decide to close the show with as they feel it’s the most important thing.
+1
You’ll never have a beautiful wife who will share stategy meeting hugs with you as you fight your enemies. It is for this reason that the Miz will always stand above you.
+1
I have these blow up dolls with masks taped on, God dammit.
Maryse is not dressed like a magicians assistant and is not wearing black lipstick and yet my disappointment is nonexistent.
it’s kinda funny how WWE’s two most famous wrestlers from cleveland aren’t billed from cleveland. with Miz it fits but what’s Ziggler’s excuse?
And they only bring up their hometown when they wrestle in Cleveland.
When did creepy Greg become SD ring announcer?
Obligatory MARYSE
Sooooo Maryse tries to cheat only to be run off by Renee, right?
holy shit if miz loses and goes on talking smack
shit if he wins and goes on talking smack
“Natalya cruelly told Nikki she would die alone, so next week they’re gonna settle things in a loser dies alone match!”
Crazy how this show books next week’s show
But, the good kind of crazy! Meanwhile RAW has been pretty much booking the same show for the last four weeks.
Is his umbrella named Willem or Wiliam?
Dressed like that, Jack Gallagher looks like the Weasley uncle that no one talks about.
The umbrella has a name!
I needs more Black Lotus Clan
“Analysis: why did you fail to deliver that line?”
“I heard a voice in my head.”
“Was this voice Arnold?”
“No… it was someone called… Mike… Mike Adamle.”
“Cease all motor functions!!”
+1 LOL
+1
“It’s about one of the most prestigious championships in WWE! (because Miz worked his ass off and had a career-making year rehabbing it)”
+ Everything!
What did I miss? I just stopped watching the Alexa Bliss gif from earlier in thread.
+1
+1 Priorities.
+1, you and me both
+1. still watching.
What?
*Load more comments*
*Load more comments*
*Load more comments*
Just shrink both windows & you can comment & watch both.
#StrowmanMultitasking
+ 2:35
I got you @Aerial Jesus (cause I still had it open in another tab): [giant.gfycat.com]
wait, you didn’t bookmark it?
you don’t have gifme for chrome?
@Lester
And that is why the good Lord created gifs
@Lester Thank you, good sir. I didn’t see that either…until now.
So this has been my greatest contribution to With Spandex.
I’ll take it!
@Dave M J it’s only the 3rd and you’ve clearly already won comment/post of the year.
How happy is not Renee that Dean jumped in and made her stop?
“ah shit we need to take cathy 2 back for repairs”-Shane-O