WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/31/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for January 30, 2017:
Tonight, John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE as a 16-time World Champion, and Randy Orton as the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble Match. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. John Cena walked out of the Royal Rumble a 16-Time World Champion, because of course he did. With Elimination Chamber approaching, he has five challengers to worry about. Not to mention Randy Orton and AJ Styles with a championship opportunity each. Will Cena be able to rise above the odds and always be keep going, or will something different happen for once? (Probably not)
2. Sunday’s event saw Naomi pin the current reigning Women’s Champ. Tonight, she’ll team up with Becky Lynch to face off against Mickie James and her mean little pixie friend Alexa Bliss. Will Becky still trust Naomi as a teammate because literally everyone turns on her and that kind of hurt takes it toll on a person’s ability to trust? Or will Alexa and Mickie eat Becky for LUNCH (get it? get it? cuz it sounds like Lynch?) first?
3. Luke Harper targeted his cult brother from another mother during Orton’s fight to win the Royal Rumble. Even though he has a title shot, will Harper take Orton out before he gets that chance? And how tense do you think those dinners at the creepy Wyatt homestead are? Do you think they still talk to Rowan? And is Bray Wyatt kinda the worst cult leader of all time? (Probably yes)
4. Carmella and James Ellsworth continue to be a thing. A strange, confusing, slightly repulsive thing. Will the true nature of their relationship be revealed, or is this just a case of lowered expectations bringing true love?
5. With Orton and Harper divided, the field of contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship is wide open. Is now finally The Ascension’s time to shine? Haha naw.
As always, stick around for 205 Live, where Neville believes being the Cruiserweight Champion means he’s a literal king, and Akira Tozawa makes his debut as your new favourite wrestler:
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander battle new Cruiserweight Champion Neville & Noam Dar in a collision of the biggest rivalries within the Cruiserweight division. Plus, Japanese Superstar Akira Tozawa makes his WWE 205 Live debut. — via WWE.com
Gotta keep Harper looking strong. Wait. What? I didn’t think “blank had pinned the champion” was a trope powerful enough to defeat Cena.
So what is Baron Corbin doing now?
RANDY ORTON HAS PINNED THE CHAMPION!
aaand *BLANK* JUST PINNED THE *BLANK* CHAMPION!
So assuming Cena does in fact lose at EC, who the hell is he facing at Mania?
Money on either Miz or Ziggler
Taker? Corbin?
Does every fat guy have to do the back splash? Bray, Owens, and Joe.
Maybe it looks better because of they way they’re built?
Goldbergshould just show upon Raw and be like “Fuck Lesnar, I beat him twice, I got nothing to prove.”
“Brock… You’re next!!…. Again!”
Luke and Xavier have to team up somehow and work out their collective Wyatt issues together.
I love them teasing Cena/Orton when this video exists
honestly i think i want harper vs bray more at WM than orton vs bray
EC being two weeks away is super aggressive scheduling
Probably why Smackdown wasn’t featured heavily at Rumble
Yeah, Orrin is soooo over that people are actually cheering Harper suplexing the shit out of him. Man, people are gonna LOVE Orrin main-eventing WM.
Orton. Damn autocorrect.
lol you think that orton is gonna be the main event
Lol, you laugh now…. I pray that he doesn’t.
“they competed for bray’s affection for a long time”
this season of the bachelor has somewhat more bayou snake cults than i’m accustomed to
Randy, will you accept this lantern?
Harper figured out Randy’s weakness.
The announce table.
Erick Rowan must be all sorts of torn up sitting in his rehab chair
I look forward to Cena taking Harper out for a make over next week.
All in if it means John wears Polka Dot Luke Harper Jorts
The only distraction roll up I will accept from here until Mania is if it happens when someone points at the sign like an asshole. Like Cena just did.
this is definitely not happening at WM
“What’s up, insert town here” is the new “Hold on a minute, playa!”
Personally the greater fear for me is Cena-Orton at Wrestlemania.
Gotta love Cena’s reaction when he realized Harper was gonna help him. It was like a high schooler when someone walked into the house with a case of beer….WE’RE GONNA PARTY NOW!
Tell Ambrose to kick rocks & put Harper in the Chamber
“Tag Team Match, playa” – Shane McMahon
thats how u get harper over
Luke Harper got the matter transporter in the divorce
i think i’d be down for pwg cena vs orton tbh
Please don’t tag Cena and Harper… Please don’t tag Cena and Harper… Please don’t tag Cena and Harper…
You talked it up.
Lemme holla at you, cracka
HOW IS ORTON SO OVER?!?
I thought the same until I saw my wife’s eyes turn into big anime hearts when she saw him live
1. Dude looks like an A&F model
2. RKO
A wise smark wrote once that it was in fact the RKO outta nowhere that was actually over, not the wrestler that used that particular move.
He’s been in low key super worker mode since he got back. It’s weird. What’s not weird, he has one of the most over finishers in the business. You can’t go wrong with a well done cutter.
@Gigan hurt Godzilla , I believe that smark undersells Orton. He’s got a look that casual fans can respect, his smugness is actually endearing, and his music is so recognizable that you can’t help pop for him. Plus, you don’t get a 20 year career out of doing one move….just ask DDP.
Excellent points, Mr. Bliss!
Of course not Bliss you need at least five moves.
Time is a flat circle, Bray.
Wyatt seems more Matt Hardyish than usual
Better bring your sheep child again Bray
So we’re getting some hot fire Bray promos on Cena ending in Jern dancing a jig on his head for the 3 at a later date.
God, Cena, you are such a heel motherfucker. NOW, you respect Styles. Hogan is a fucking hero next to your insincere shitty patronizing.
Or he’s putting over his opponent. Both interpretations are valid, Cena is in that place where he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.
No, fucking put over your opponent when he beat you THREE FUCKING TIMES IN A ROW! Not after you’re sitting in the ring after FINALLY beating him. Embrace your piece of shit heel side, Cena.
You got that right. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
This seems strangely familiar for some reason.
So does any NXT guy debit tonight?
Hopefully the Revival, so they and American Alpha can have a classic at the PPV while every singles star is in the chamber.
Here comes where Cena finally puts over Styles not that he beat him
now*
Is this where I point out Flair only held the WWF/WWE Championship twice?
so basically half of the Smackdown roster is in the Elimination Chamber?
They paid for those pods, they’re gonna use em
“Couldn’t have gone any better…”
Daniel Bryan never did manage to purge that last little bit of heel from himself did he?
So H was right, no one saw the winner of the Rumble coming because no one thought he would be from Smackdown.