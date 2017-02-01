WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/31/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for January 30, 2017:

Tonight, John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE as a 16-time World Champion, and Randy Orton as the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble Match. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. John Cena walked out of the Royal Rumble a 16-Time World Champion, because of course he did. With Elimination Chamber approaching, he has five challengers to worry about. Not to mention Randy Orton and AJ Styles with a championship opportunity each. Will Cena be able to rise above the odds and always be keep going, or will something different happen for once? (Probably not)

2. Sunday’s event saw Naomi pin the current reigning Women’s Champ. Tonight, she’ll team up with Becky Lynch to face off against Mickie James and her mean little pixie friend Alexa Bliss. Will Becky still trust Naomi as a teammate because literally everyone turns on her and that kind of hurt takes it toll on a person’s ability to trust? Or will Alexa and Mickie eat Becky for LUNCH (get it? get it? cuz it sounds like Lynch?) first?

3. Luke Harper targeted his cult brother from another mother during Orton’s fight to win the Royal Rumble. Even though he has a title shot, will Harper take Orton out before he gets that chance? And how tense do you think those dinners at the creepy Wyatt homestead are? Do you think they still talk to Rowan? And is Bray Wyatt kinda the worst cult leader of all time? (Probably yes)

4. Carmella and James Ellsworth continue to be a thing. A strange, confusing, slightly repulsive thing. Will the true nature of their relationship be revealed, or is this just a case of lowered expectations bringing true love?

5. With Orton and Harper divided, the field of contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship is wide open. Is now finally The Ascension’s time to shine? Haha naw.

As always, stick around for 205 Live, where Neville believes being the Cruiserweight Champion means he’s a literal king, and Akira Tozawa makes his debut as your new favourite wrestler:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander battle new Cruiserweight Champion Neville & Noam Dar in a collision of the biggest rivalries within the Cruiserweight division. Plus, Japanese Superstar Akira Tozawa makes his WWE 205 Live debut. — via WWE.com

Use the comment section below as your one-stop shop, like those gas stations where you can buy both motor oil and a sub. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.