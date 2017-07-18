WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/18/17

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.18.17 129 Comments

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for July 18, 2017:

Just days before WWE Battleground, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will make good on his promise to bring the dangerous Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE. What will the return of this punishing structure mean for Mahal and Randy Orton before they step into its menacing confines on Sunday? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s the go-home show for Battleground! Final matches will be set, and by “final matches,” we mean “most of the matches, but then WWE will wait until With Spandex posts our official preview and predictions, and then will announce a kickoff match and another match over the weekend.” It’s like clockwork!

2. The Punjabi Prison is coming to Smackdown Live! Check it out! It’s gonna have the bamboo poles and oh man … you gotta see this playset, guys. It makes the shark cage look like … something that isn’t made out of a bunch of wood. Haha, idiots.

3. Mike Kanellis will make his in-ring debut against Sami Zayn. Surely this won’t lead to another match between the two at Battleground in just five days. That would be preposterous!

4. Baron Corbin is facing Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens is facing AJ Styles at Battleground, so we’re going to have a TAG TEAM MATCH, PLAYA. It’s important that Owens gets in his “getting pinned” reps every week in tag team matches, you know. You don’t want him to pull a hammy or anything if he goes into the pay-per-view without practice.

5. Breezango is still searching for the truth, which may or may not be out there. We’re anticipating a big old X-Files parody this week, but mostly we’re just overjoyed that Zango is still getting amazing stuff to do every week. Living the dream: getting popular and beloved without having to wrestle all that much.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 8 hours ago 11 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 9 hours ago 16 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP