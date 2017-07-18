WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/18/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for July 18, 2017:
Just days before WWE Battleground, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will make good on his promise to bring the dangerous Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE. What will the return of this punishing structure mean for Mahal and Randy Orton before they step into its menacing confines on Sunday? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the go-home show for Battleground! Final matches will be set, and by “final matches,” we mean “most of the matches, but then WWE will wait until With Spandex posts our official preview and predictions, and then will announce a kickoff match and another match over the weekend.” It’s like clockwork!
2. The Punjabi Prison is coming to Smackdown Live! Check it out! It’s gonna have the bamboo poles and oh man … you gotta see this playset, guys. It makes the shark cage look like … something that isn’t made out of a bunch of wood. Haha, idiots.
3. Mike Kanellis will make his in-ring debut against Sami Zayn. Surely this won’t lead to another match between the two at Battleground in just five days. That would be preposterous!
4. Baron Corbin is facing Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens is facing AJ Styles at Battleground, so we’re going to have a TAG TEAM MATCH, PLAYA. It’s important that Owens gets in his “getting pinned” reps every week in tag team matches, you know. You don’t want him to pull a hammy or anything if he goes into the pay-per-view without practice.
5. Breezango is still searching for the truth, which may or may not be out there. We’re anticipating a big old X-Files parody this week, but mostly we’re just overjoyed that Zango is still getting amazing stuff to do every week. Living the dream: getting popular and beloved without having to wrestle all that much.
How come no one’s finish involves slamming the opponent into the turnbuckle?
Those guys from the Sonics commercials should get a shot at the tag team titles. They get more tv time then anyone else
Flo from Progressive v. Popeye’s Spokeswoman for #1 contender!
Put her on RAW and have Enzo chasing her around.
I hear she’ll be in the Mae Young invational
Based on this logic, the Popeye’s lady should be the women’s champ by now.
Shout out the SDL Tag Division:
Alpha just broke up
Hype Bros are psuedo broken up
Primo blew out his knee
The Ascension are The Ascension
Hope you all are excited for New Day/Usos until Wrestlemania
Whoever jumped Breezango has to be a tag team, right? Maybe?
Hot Cops are doing Fashion Files (And should forever). I don’t see them doing seriously in-ring any time soon
I mean, you’re still right.
Ahhummm… Breezango!
And that delayed bungie splash was pretty awesome. Nice to see Kofi still adding cool shit to his arsenal.
Ok let’s be honest, NO ONE in the Fatu clan ever has the right to be even slightly annoyed by someone shaking their ass in their face. Rikishi has enough ass kharma coming back to him to last at least nine generations.
I like how you spelled kharma like the wrestler, good instincts. Also, I now want to use the term “ass Karma” in one conversation per day, at least.
Even worse than his attempted vehicular manslaughter.
I just remembered no Talking Smack tonight and my heart sank.
I agree. Talking Smack was the only reason I left the netwotk on during 205 Live while I did other things til Talking Smack came on.
@The Real Birdman Looks like we’re grieving together, Mr. Birdman.
They didn’t bother to order purple duct tape… could be the death knell for 205.
That’s gotta be the death knell for 205 Live
I has a sad now.
Oh look, another singles match for the tag team champs against the one team that seems to want the tag titles.
more like just the one team left at this point.
don’t ruin a good thing wwe
They’ll bring up the Jamaican crack but they don’t have the guts to show the most vicious ish.
Agreed, glad we’re of one mind on the finer points of freestyling.
Primarily because it hadn’t been mention so they got taboo points. xavier basically made the save at the end, but yeah the Usos get the nod on points. However the DQ is valid because if you get so hurt in a rap battle that you gotta go to physical violence you basically concede you can’t come back on that.
I know the Paige stuff was supposed to be a diss, but how are you gonna make fun of Xavier for hooking up with one of the hottest women in the business? I think the “Carrying Roman’s bags” was probably the best single line, but the Usos were definitely better overall.
Later on tonight, Jake Roberts reveals he’s Randy Ortons father
Damien has already requested a paternity test.
Plot Twist: Cowboy Bob Orton is his mother.
sounds like a fake coldplay song
I know Orton probably practiced this a few times, but he did look pretty smooth on top of that cage. I’m just imagining how many times I’d fall down from like the second rung.
Oiled up Buff America threatens to jack exotic hunk’s ass up.
uuuuuuuuggggh
Can we get a 30minute Fashion Files while they tear down the punjabi prison?
Excellent choice for a song, especially since Breeze likes dressing as a lady sometimes. And that’s ok.
Solid ideas and now I really wanma see Breezy as the brawny papertowel lumberjack
Breezy? Why are you dressed in that horrible, Mick Foley, plaid shirt?
Dango! Time to cut down that wooden cage with more than words!
Fashion Police: Begin singing ‘The Lumberjack Song’.
Or the Fashion Police can come out and wonder what alien monstrosity took over the ring and Becky and Maria can fight over who gets to be Scully in their upcoming X-Files promo.
Just do the picture in picture with Fashion Files on the main screen & SDL on the little one until the show’s over
Mike Qioda standing there holding a pulley wondering how the fuck it got to this point
MK’s Inner Monologue: Hebner did say I was welcome to Impact it I needed the break….
Crowd: RKO! RKO! RKO!
Orton: Well if you insist. *RKO’s the Punjabi Prison*
LMAO the image of this is gold.
So Jinder is challenging Randy to a match where America is relying on him, and all he has to do is get out of the Punjabi Prison?
What a fool, Randy already has escape experience from his time in the Marine Corps…
So what’s the plan for Sunday? Are they gonna let Jinder Mahal seriously beat Orton three straight ppvs or what?
It’s weird that I hope they do. I prefer having fun Randy, which we were robbed by after he was back from injury for what, 2 weeks before I think Del Rio re-injured Orton’s shoulder.
im guessing corbin cash in, we gotta make things actually interesting for SS
Yup
The champion and his cohorts dressed up all nice, while the hobo outside their castle parades around in his undies
WWE Crew (on Monday): Thank GOD we don’t have to set up those purple ropes for no reason.
Vince McMahon: lulz
+1
It’s no broken condom comment….but still solid!
50th? uhhhh i think someone got something wrong
50th champion? Wow that’s pretty impressive.
I can’t tell if Randy climbing is making his promo longer or not.
+1
It is but the effect is negligible.
So is the Punjabi Prison in the same place as the Uso Penitentiary?
Noooo. The Uso Penitentiary is like in…California or something.
One is state the other is federal.
Randy comes out to hot… well, warm… well, tepid applause.
It’s nice of Jinder to construct a fun jungle gym for his kids. It’s important for them to understand how important exercise is.
+1
Who knew roids caused laryngitis?
Jinder: “And now I will speak to my people in my language, of Punjabi. *In Punjabi*: I’m sorry guys, this match is going to fucking suck.”
lol the sperm snake is still on his floor tron
I like how Jinder tells us his people’s language is Punjabi, like we were going to think it was Italian or something
*Quebecois
The Punjabi Prison setup has more wood than our comment section when Alexa Bliss makes her entrance.
+1 and he’s STILL on fire!
+1
+1
+1
+1
So in my location they’re doing an emergency flash floods broadcast on TV over the Jinder and the Singh Bros. promo and it is hilarious how it syncs up perfectly and looks like Jinder is just really hyped up about warning people not to go out during the rain and be safe. Also the weather guy’s voice is like five octaves lower than the Singhs.
Those roi…i mean workout techniques seem to be putting Jinder through puberty again
Now that Mark Henry’s retiring, he should reunite with lost son Brawn Strowman and then slam him a la fake out.
Salmon Pink jacket is mandatory.
jeez that thing is big
Jinder always sounds like he needs some Chai Tea with honey.
No that’s the effect of Randy’s voice on your brain.
Randy sounds like he just downed a gallon of sleepytime tea with melatonin.
SDL’s becoming annoyingly jingoistic
Well the foreign heel angle is one of WWE’s favorite of all time. That said, that, “1.3 billion people will consider you a disgrace” line was pretty solid.
Randy Orton’s Legacy???? Ted DiBiasie and Sim Snuka return? Cody would but, he’s busy
The Singh Brothers make Bayley sound like Samoa Joe.
Why are the Bollywood boys giving us a Sesame Street lesson in OPEN and CLOSED?
Abiertooooooo! Cerrada!
I’m glad that they’re explaining the unexplainable.
Has With Spandex done a “Jinder maeks poopies” thing yet? Well overdue in my opinion, first thing I think every week I see him.
This thing still looks like shit. I feel bad for the people who payed to go to Battleground live.
Then again, it gives them a reason to not see Jinder’s wrestling.
If the Punjabi Prison made you feel any more trapped than it already does, it would be called Monday Night Raw.
I like the tie, Jinder….Kind of coordinates with the red stripe on the belt.
So it does.
Just because you tell us it’s so dangerous doesn’t mean I believe you. Because what you’re showing me is counter intuitive to that. Show, don’t tell.
Obstructed View: The Match comes to you live this Sunday
+3D
+1
+1
+1
+1
That thing looks cool, but it’s so ridiculous.
Agreed on both counts
Kind of like the Tower of Doom
Kate Mara in “Shooter” is more than enough to scratch my “beautiful redhead” itch, but I still hope Becky gets some airtime tonight.
Same. Though she is the inferior Mara sister in my opinion.
Becky wipes the floor with her