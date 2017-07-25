WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/25/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for July 25, 2017:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s victory over Randy Orton inside the Punjabi Prison at WWE Battleground left fans around the world stunned, as The Great Khali unexpectedly returned to keep The Viper trapped inside the menacing structure. With the WWE Title still in his possession, what lies ahead for The Modern Day Maharaja? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Hey, we have new tag champs! The New Day fulfilled their destiny and beat the Usos to become Smackdown’s newest tag title holders, meaning now you get to clap for your world famous three-time champs, which will be much easier for audiences to yell instead of “longest reigning tag team champs.” It’s all about simplicity, people.

2. Hey, we have a new U.S. champ! And yeah, we just had a new U.S. champ like two weeks ago, but now the belt is back around the waist of the New Face Of America, Kevin Owens. (Sorry, AJ Styles.) Will this feud continue tonight? Given the wet fart that was the finish of their Battleground match, uh, yeah, probably.

3. Hey, we have a new No. 1 contender to the women’s championship! Natalya beat out four other women to score a title shot against Naomi at SummerSlam. Here’s a fun drinking game: Every time Nattie says she’s royalty (she’s not, btw), take a sip. Every time she mentions “my uncle, Bret Hart,” while conveniently overlooking that her father was also a famous, successful professional wrestler, take a sip. Every time she mentions her dumb cat’s Instagram account, finish your drink and drop your smartphone down the garbage disposal. Every time she says “settle your tea kettle,” finish your six-pack, change the channel and watch Shark Week instead.

4. Hey, The Fashion X-Files are still on the air! Breezango are still on the hunt to find out whoever trashed their office, and it appears Fandango has been abducted by someone (maybe aliens?). If this results in the duo recreating that scary-ass scene from Fire In The Sky, I am ordering a Fashion Police T-shirt for everyone in the comments thread.

5. Hey, the Great Khali is back! … Sooo, that’s something, I guess.

