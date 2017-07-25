WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/25/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for July 25, 2017:
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s victory over Randy Orton inside the Punjabi Prison at WWE Battleground left fans around the world stunned, as The Great Khali unexpectedly returned to keep The Viper trapped inside the menacing structure. With the WWE Title still in his possession, what lies ahead for The Modern Day Maharaja? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Hey, we have new tag champs! The New Day fulfilled their destiny and beat the Usos to become Smackdown’s newest tag title holders, meaning now you get to clap for your world famous three-time champs, which will be much easier for audiences to yell instead of “longest reigning tag team champs.” It’s all about simplicity, people.
2. Hey, we have a new U.S. champ! And yeah, we just had a new U.S. champ like two weeks ago, but now the belt is back around the waist of the New Face Of America, Kevin Owens. (Sorry, AJ Styles.) Will this feud continue tonight? Given the wet fart that was the finish of their Battleground match, uh, yeah, probably.
3. Hey, we have a new No. 1 contender to the women’s championship! Natalya beat out four other women to score a title shot against Naomi at SummerSlam. Here’s a fun drinking game: Every time Nattie says she’s royalty (she’s not, btw), take a sip. Every time she mentions “my uncle, Bret Hart,” while conveniently overlooking that her father was also a famous, successful professional wrestler, take a sip. Every time she mentions her dumb cat’s Instagram account, finish your drink and drop your smartphone down the garbage disposal. Every time she says “settle your tea kettle,” finish your six-pack, change the channel and watch Shark Week instead.
4. Hey, The Fashion X-Files are still on the air! Breezango are still on the hunt to find out whoever trashed their office, and it appears Fandango has been abducted by someone (maybe aliens?). If this results in the duo recreating that scary-ass scene from Fire In The Sky, I am ordering a Fashion Police T-shirt for everyone in the comments thread.
5. Hey, the Great Khali is back! … Sooo, that’s something, I guess.
Corbin to Jericho: GO BACK TO WCW
wayyyy better than last night wow
To think, they could have just done this last night.
I feel like Nakamura has Nikki Bella syndrome where if he knows he’s winning he puts way more effort into his matches, but if he’s losing it’s trash
that was pretty great
BOMA YE!
I don’t know if Nak is bringing it out of him but tonight is the first time ive actually been into Corbin
Hilarious… would love a gif of Corbin mocking Shinsuke.
Nak must have read some online reviews of Sunday’s match.
That’s why you don’t slap Nakamura…or any of these Japanese cats really. That shit translates just fine.
Nakamura stole Miz’s It Kicks!
It’s about time a movie used that song by The Fixx!
Pretty good action during the break.
what an awkward/cool sequence
this is already better than it was at battleground
What dies first…a Singh brother or the rest of Corbin’s hairline?
+1 to @FeltLuke. Go Team Venture!
All wonderful responses. I am so glad I found this wrestling community.
Corbin’s hair. Orton’s (hopefully) done feuding w/ Jinder
Singh bros, you can’t kill what’s already dead.
Seriously Corbin’s hairstyle is like it fought Kenshiro.
Pretty sure we’ve seen them die multiple times. Jinder has a warehouse full of back ups like the Venture Bros.
Well. The Singh Brothers will be reincarnated….Corbin’s hairline will not be as lucky.
man those singh brothers like cats
Here’s hoping Shinsuke is wearing a cup tonight.
Machine Gun Kelly? Is he going to be at Summerslam? Is there a possibility of him getting P.O.P’ed again?
Even the Demi Lovato song for Summerslan a few years ago was better fight music than this Machine Gun Kelly snooze
i will never get tired of this entrance
KO vs. MGK for the US Title at Summer Slam.
+1
I meant to pose this question on the B&W of Battleground but forgot, where the hell does Orton go now? He’s been rendered Bray Wyatt levels of ineffective at this point
All valid suggestions
Except for @troi, don’t put that evil on us
An illegitimate child gimmick with Jake the Snake Roberts?
fight John Cena
Challenge Rusev?
Lose to Rusev?
Snap and punt Lana in the head?
Double turn…engaged?
Challenge Rusev?
AWOL…again.
Corbin – Nakamura…I’m a little hungry for this match. I hope they just shit kick the fuck out of each other for twenty minutes.
if only!
I’m wearing my Jericho shirt to the grocery store and the next time someone tries to take more than 15 items through the express lane, I am punching that person in the face and putting them in the Walls of Jericho.
@Southern Creamed Corn…..that just made the shopping list!
+1 “Clean up in aisle stupid idiot”
make sure u have some canned corn
+1
Wait they’re here!!!??? Cool.
oh shit
WWE giving us Styles/Jericho/Owens after Battleground is like a husband giving a wife a fat ass diamond after banging her best friend.
gaaah i wanted nakamura vs aj
Shane McMahon fresh off his match with Sikorsky
+1
+1 A decisive victory.
+1
Which is worse… making The List or whatever on Aisle 7?
+1 to you @Amaterasu’s Son… oh, the imagery!
Imagine if you will that there is security cam footage of Chris Jericho punching some schmuck in the mouth dragging him from the line to aisle 7 and then putting him in the Walls of Jericho.
Shane’s back, too!
I mean…I was worried when he didn’t show up at Battleground.
Kevin Owens slowly sneaking away was fucking perfect. The guy just gets how to be a tremendous professional wrestler.
He does it all.
And Owens just quietly walks the fuck out while these two are talking.
KO just walking away in the middle of the Promo Train is the greatest thing ever.
I see you Owens just walking away and I love you
Just to reiterate you shut up Owens by going, “Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet Quiet QUIIIIIEEEEEEET!
The Jericho lives.
Hey I just woke up and I’m still pretty groggy, is Rod Stewart challenging KO for the US title?
A+, @Brute Farce
That’s not Rod, but I think Jericho’s hairstyle is called “The Maggie Mae.”
The excitement of the return of Jericho quickly deflated when I remembered it’s the return of face Jericho.
Also, his theme song is still fucking baller and perfect.
Always.
Welcome Back Mannnnnnnnnnn
Nice headband, Rock n Roll Dad
who has better divorced mom hair Chris Jericho or Aj Styles?
Better Styles, more believable Jericho.
Leading to a multi man match at Summer Slam for the US Title. Just guessing because WWE seems to have forgotten that 1 on 1 matches at the big 4 can be done.
This has special referee written all over it.
Drink it in, meeeeeeeeen
Dudes, Jericho has been hanging with Breezango homie’s got a headband on.
wuuuuuuuuuuut
fksdjlb;’fgkj bgwbhvas.d s vhwBFVASK V.VSDVASDDVGGGsd Y2j SDVJBJSDV’BJVSDV
More Canadians!
AYYYYYYYEEE
WE ALL JUST MADE THE LIST!