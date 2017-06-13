WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/13/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for June 13, 2017:

With five days left before WWE Money in the Bank, tensions are rising on SmackDown LIVE. Tonight, the six Superstars in the life-changing ladder match will square off in Six-Man Tag Team action, as AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn battle Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler. Don’t miss a second of the action, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s the go-home show before Money in the Bank, if you can believe it! That means our six male MITB match competitors will be in six-man tag team action, because the ghost of Theodore Long stalks these Smackdown halls at night.

2. The WWE.com preview for Smackdown has a bullet point reading “Can Tamina pin Naomi again?” Given what I know about women’s champions in non-title matches, I think the answer is yes. Yes, she definitely can.

3. Breezango is still getting television time! Thank you, based fashion police. They will team up with The New Day in eight-man tag team action against The Usos and The Colons in a competition to see whether fans of Smackdown will remember that American Alpha exists. Poor, poor American Alpha. Still; Breezango!

4. Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton will come face to face before their championship rematch on Sunday. If you listen closely, ou can hear the faint sound of John Cena’s horns.

5. Charlotte Flair and Natalya will hype up the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank match by having a singles match. This one is getting close to “Enzo and Cass vs. The Club” levels of “seen it.” Go-home show fever! Catch it!

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!