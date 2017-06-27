WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/27/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for June 27, 2017:

After the controversial ending to the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan has declared that Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina will face off once again for the coveted Money in the Bank contract, this time with James Ellsworth banned from ringside. Who will climb to new heights and earn a contract for a guaranteed SmackDown Women’s Title Match? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. The second-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match happens tonight? Will WWE manage to make the bout live up to the hype? Or will just just be another metaphorical version of the Spirit Squad getting pooped dump on them? Or will it be a literal version? Hope for history, set your expectations for poop.

2. Noami and Lana will have a Smackdown Women’s Championship rematch. Because the other two women need something to do, too. Since James Ellsworth is banned from the MITB match, don’t rule out him running down to pin both of these women and become the new champ.

3. Rusev will maybe show up? The Bulgarian Brute made his handsome return at a house show over the weekend, so here’s hoping he graces all of us with his hirsute, barrel-shaped wonder. It’s been far too long.

4. The Hype Bros will take on the Usos in a non-title match, and if they can manage to win, they’ll earn a title match. We here at With Spandex know how much you, the reader, LOVES that trope. You even have a “Has Pinned The Women’s Champion!” tattoo. Don’t deny it. You’ll make your mother cry.

5. Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin will battle in a truly fresh match-up. Bonus points to Sami if he manages to hide inside Baron’s Money in the Bank briefcase and then spring out and catch Corbin unawares at the opening bell.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!