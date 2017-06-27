WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/27/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for June 27, 2017:
After the controversial ending to the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan has declared that Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina will face off once again for the coveted Money in the Bank contract, this time with James Ellsworth banned from ringside. Who will climb to new heights and earn a contract for a guaranteed SmackDown Women’s Title Match? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. The second-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match happens tonight? Will WWE manage to make the bout live up to the hype? Or will just just be another metaphorical version of the Spirit Squad getting pooped dump on them? Or will it be a literal version? Hope for history, set your expectations for poop.
2. Noami and Lana will have a Smackdown Women’s Championship rematch. Because the other two women need something to do, too. Since James Ellsworth is banned from the MITB match, don’t rule out him running down to pin both of these women and become the new champ.
3. Rusev will maybe show up? The Bulgarian Brute made his handsome return at a house show over the weekend, so here’s hoping he graces all of us with his hirsute, barrel-shaped wonder. It’s been far too long.
4. The Hype Bros will take on the Usos in a non-title match, and if they can manage to win, they’ll earn a title match. We here at With Spandex know how much you, the reader, LOVES that trope. You even have a “Has Pinned The Women’s Champion!” tattoo. Don’t deny it. You’ll make your mother cry.
5. Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin will battle in a truly fresh match-up. Bonus points to Sami if he manages to hide inside Baron’s Money in the Bank briefcase and then spring out and catch Corbin unawares at the opening bell.
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
Better see Ellsworth come back as La Luchadora later
There are now rules in a No-DQ match. Raw has Big E, Big Cass and Big Show. Smackdown has Big Government!
James Ellsworth may be banned from the arena, but what about….JANE ELLSWORTH?
ok, so i thought about it today and maybe this re-do was what they had planned all along. the original match was literally the shortest MITB match ever and it was really very safe, the opposite of what a mitb is supposed to be
Ok if the Hype Bros break up tonight, then I know for sure love is dead
Triple H just saw Daniel Bryan the Authority Figure unjustly strip a wrestler of her title shot. Immediately upgraded him to an A+ player.
Still very afraid that Carmella’s not getting the case back. Fuck letting a heel get legit heat, right? Let’s just have her get her comeuppance *immediately.*
*Big Cass runs down the ramp*
“Ya didn’t ban me Daniel!”
How the hell they gonna fit 3 matches and a MITB match and a 15 minute opening segment into 2 hours? Sami’s getting murdered before he ever gets to the ring, isn’t he?
I just realized when Ellsworth makes his “pain” face, he looks exactly like Lee Harvey Oswald in that photo of him right when Jack Ruby shot him.
Damn, good eye.
I never understood how they can ban you from an arena. You don’t own the arena, Daniel
They should have sent just the female security guard to get Ellsworth .
Security: 1
WWE wrestlers: 72,928
Night’s still young. Might have to retract that 1.
They didnt get their asses kicked. Let them have this one
Do they NOT remember that Ellsworth used to hang out with Ambrose? Ellsworth is coming back later wearing a bear costume.
oh my god. his pathetic leaps for freedom are killing me
Daniel Bryan: “You know, I should fire you… but…”
(watching TV at home)
Stephanie McMahon: “I’m starting to like this guy.”
Banned from the arena???
No one has ever returned from that!!
Loud crowd makes everything better. I’d hand out free liquor to people coming in if I was WWE. Even the kids.
Braun does a crossover appearance, rips Ellsworth in half.
They should have sent female security people to throw Ellsworth out.
Daniel Bryan is just upset that James Ellsworth holds more wins over AJ Styles than he does.
If Heel Big Cass comes in later and does what Ellsworth did at MitB, this will all be worth it
I love Ellsworth right now. Trying to shoot his way out of the friendzone.
How can you ban somebody from a No DQ match?
Easily, you ban them. If he interferes, you fire him from violating the contract of the match. In the end the only truly correct call is to punish anyone who interferes in the no DQ match. Ellsworth should’ve been crushed into a fine powder for his interference no matter what.
Handcuff him to a bear, Daniel!
Ellsworth vs. Danielson for the ROH title – October 13, 2018
6 1/2 stars
Would buy!
Ladies and gentlemen, tonight’s performance of the Miz will be played by James Ellsworth.
Ellsworth is possessed by The Miz!!
Daniel please decapitate this Guido Koopa Troopa.
James Ellsworth: Miz was right!
Daniel Bryan: Call me a stupid puppet one more time and I will knock your teeth out. Oh, wait.
Fuck him up Ellsworth!
It’d be extra great if everybody agreed with Carmella and D-Bry was put on the spot
Am I streaming a rerun?
It’s possible.
because no one is more unbiased than the wwe universe
MITB is like Nam. There are no rules!
Just ban Ellsworth from ringside.
and WWE TV while your at it.
Ellsworth has been a venomous barnacle on SDL for quite awhile now.
Still not against the rules.
Please have Ellsworth try to make a reference to the Sword of Damocles and completely botch it.
Carmella should hire Veda Scott
Carmella used Common Sense.
Its WWE. Do I have to tell you if it was effective?!
I love this. Carmella’s killing it
well she knows her ass is on the line
The simple solution to this is to restore the Briefcase to Carmella and fire Ellsworth.
This is a repeat, but it bears repeating.
Technically, Ellsworth won it fair and square.
“The Land of Injustice”
Well, the Superman on this show is an asshole
HIT HIM WITH A CHAIR CARMELLA
I will be shocked if New Day doesn’t reference the youngest Ball dropping 2 N-Bombs last night
Did the RAW and Smackdown writers get traded in the Shake-up? Because that would explain a LOT.