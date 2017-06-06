WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/6/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for June 6, 2017:
With WWE Money in the Bank less than two weeks away, two competitors in the high-stakes ladder match will collide for the first time ever on SmackDown LIVE. Who will be victorious: WWE’s Rockstar, Shinsuke Nakamura or United States Champion Kevin Owens? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. There will be a first-time-ever (in WWE) match between Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura, which should be awesome. It’s also a non-title match, so once again it’s tough luck to be the United States Champion. That’s assuming, of course, that no one else from the Money in the Bank ladder match will get involved. But they probably will.
2. Naomi will spend the Money in the Bank pay-per-view watching the rest of the division fight in the first-ever women’s ladder match, but she’ll get to team with half of the division tonight in a six-woman tag team bout. Good for Naomi, the women’s champion!
3. Dolph Ziggler managed to defeat AJ Styles in last week’s main event, so they’re doing it again this week. Because it is illegal for Dolph Ziggler to ever wrestle someone just once, and no one from Smackdown wants to get put in prison.
4. Last week, the New Day returned to badmouth the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, the Usos. This week, they’ll make their in-ring debut! Sorry, the Ascension!
5. Hopefully we will get a new episode of Breezango’s Fashion Files this week. American Alpha remain lost at sea.
How many kids has AJ fathered to girls with 2 first names?
Minor gripe, very very minor, but I don’t understand the bleached blonde hair with dark eyebrows. The curtains need to match the valance.
She needs to ditch the accent already
Where is your husband?!?
WE WANT RU RU CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP
WE WANT RU RU CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP
WE WANT RU RU CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP
Kevin’s ears are burning
I missed SDL tonight, home in time for talking smack…any idea what I have to look forward to?
COMING SOONCAME TONIGHT
She’s not the only one
well done sir, well done
Credit where credit is due, that was a helluva setup you gave me.
Drew Gulak looks like the star of a Doritos commercial
it wierds me out that TJP is in his mid-30s, considering they package him as “one of the youth”
Well, he’s 32 so so change that to “early 30s”
*correction early 30s. but still.
Where is Rusev?
He’s learning embroidery from Sasha’s husband so he can make Lana’s outfits.
Two hours of Smackdown just flew by…….Take note RAW .
Holy crap I didn’t realize that time was up.
Also It’s interesting that Nakamura’s legs were almost too long to take the End of Days, that’s a surprising logistics thing I didn’t think could be a problem.
Well yes the Days have ended…but are they also H?
Needs more Bulgarian Brutes
Well go figure, someone sits in the Distraction Finish chair and doesn’t cause a Distraction finish.
It was actually the jump the winner after the match chair.
Damn chairs!
They need a chair man to keep things sorted…is La Parka available?
Nakamura so strong he can win a match clean with Corbin at ringside. That’s what it means to be king.
I don’t really see anyone else winning the briefcase but Corbin
*Listens to Baron Corbin’s knock em all out and climb the ladder strategy*
“Sound Strategy”.
“Ya know Baron, these two met once before at Ring of Honors war of the worlds”
“WHAT THE HELL DID YOU JUST SAY TO ME?!!?”
proceeds to flip the ring Braun Stroman style in a fit of rage.
I have 2 +1s one for each of ya.
+1
the poop emoji isn’t nearly as funny as hollywood writers seem to think it is
Nakamura’s entrance is easily the best in business right now, but the whole “Artist known as” gimmick… NO. NO, NO, NO, stop that rigbt now and go sit in the corner to think about what you did.
The worst part is the frequency of which they say it. It’d be like JR saying “The Bionic Redneck” everytime he talked about Austin, literally turning his name to “The Bionic Redneck Stone Cold Steve Austin.”
Or turning The Rock’s name to “The Brahma Bull The Rock.”
They probably won’t call him the King of Strong Style primarily til they have him win a King of the Ring…then he could bring back that big ass Wrestle Kingdom crown though.
Odds of this match finishing clean just plummeted to .01%
the odds of a clean finish were already 0% the moment they announced they were giving away Nakamura vs. Owens on a regular episode of Smackdown
well never mind then
Well… we look silly
Quite a surprise, eh? Didn’t see the clean finish coming!
SOOOOOGODDDDAMNCOOOL
*Sees TJP talking shit*
“NEVILLE’S GONNA KILL YOU” “NEVILLE’S GONNA KILL YOU” “NEVILLE’S GONNA KILL YOU” “NEVILLE’S GONNA KILL YOU”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
So, Yamcha is still a heel?
I’m just hoping that they don’t actually have Lana beat her in basically her first outing for the title. Unlike Jinder I don’t think there’s any growth in the pretty blonde white girl demographic. Let’s let Lana have some defenses before she gets Money in the Banked out. OR have the championship match first and then insert Naomi into the MITB, that may be acceptable.
Ah shit. Naomi have some title defenses. Damn we need an edit button.
Every person in the Women’s MITB: WHAT THE FUCK SHANE?
Ugh. Again, stop trying to make “snatch her bald” happen for an audience that isn’t 18 year old black girls.
Argh! Curse these black people and their lingo that isn’t my own!? (shakes fist dramatically)
I want to watch an entire segment that’s just cool white guy dad Shane reading urban dictionary entries on “snatch her bald”
so you’re saying there is still hope for Asuka in the ladder match?
Shane: Am… Am I allowed to say that?
Baron better hurry this beating up before he’s late to his shift at Hot Topic
Why are there FIVE ladders right next to your interview?
why are there so many ladders?
Did Sami forget to watch video on Corbin? Because he REALLY should have seen this coming.
+1
Wrestle w/o Context is gonnna have a field day with this Sami Zayn onterview
Hey Dasha. Bye Sami.
Nak matches aren’t hard to figure out Sami. Lots of knees and a suplex
Is she 3 feet tall?
So…. Nak pinned the champ, right?
how much coke do we think the usos do before each promo?
All the Coke.
People have been pretty high on the Usos’ promos for several weeks, but that was the first one that *really* worked for me. I didn’t like some of the sing-song back and forth stuff they did previously.
They killed. I’m glad they’ve found a groove.
I really liked the first one, too… then they went prison yard… yuk.
My mom, who does not watch wrestling, laughed her ass off at the joke about about Big E’s bra size.
Then she asked if they “strap their wing-wangers in”.
I can’t believe The Fashion Police didn’t notice Xavier’s shoes
Seriously though, can we get a NO! It’s NOT PARANOIA! T-shirt? I dig that catchphrase.
You can, but IT’S THE USOS will be in giant garish letters on the back of the shirt.
LOL at Xavier breaking kayfabe when he got the joke
Me like The Uso’s promo skills.
This penitentiary shit is repulsive.
I’ve heard similar remarks. It makes sense with the lockdown boast. I can’t think of it as being anymore offensive than an Ambrose Asylum…or a House of Horrors.
I dunno why every wrestler needs real estate. Between yards, asylums, penitentiaries, houses, cities, etc. It’s getting to be a little much
Well they have to fill out an entire Universe after all.
Some of these examples work on the carnie level of making me want to ‘boo’ them, so I guess it’s effective… eh…
It is in line with heels too, so it’s alignment correct.
shoutout to whoever knew to point the camera at X’s boots