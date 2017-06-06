WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/6/17

06.06.17 11 hours ago 278 Comments

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for June 6, 2017:

With WWE Money in the Bank less than two weeks away, two competitors in the high-stakes ladder match will collide for the first time ever on SmackDown LIVE. Who will be victorious: WWE’s Rockstar, Shinsuke Nakamura or United States Champion Kevin Owens? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. There will be a first-time-ever (in WWE) match between Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura, which should be awesome. It’s also a non-title match, so once again it’s tough luck to be the United States Champion. That’s assuming, of course, that no one else from the Money in the Bank ladder match will get involved. But they probably will.

2. Naomi will spend the Money in the Bank pay-per-view watching the rest of the division fight in the first-ever women’s ladder match, but she’ll get to team with half of the division tonight in a six-woman tag team bout. Good for Naomi, the women’s champion!

3. Dolph Ziggler managed to defeat AJ Styles in last week’s main event, so they’re doing it again this week. Because it is illegal for Dolph Ziggler to ever wrestle someone just once, and no one from Smackdown wants to get put in prison.

4. Last week, the New Day returned to badmouth the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, the Usos. This week, they’ll make their in-ring debut! Sorry, the Ascension!

5. Hopefully we will get a new episode of Breezango’s Fashion Files this week. American Alpha remain lost at sea.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!

