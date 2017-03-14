WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/14/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for March 14, 2017:

What will SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon have to say following AJ Styles’ insubordinate action one week ago? Plus, with The Ultimate Thrill Ride just weeks away, is WWE Champion Bray Wyatt ready for The Viper’s serpentine challenge at WrestleMania? — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. WrestleMania is just 19 days away, and there are some matches yet unmade. Will tonight be the night we find out about the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match? Or perhaps AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon will be made official. There’s only one way to find out: reading the With Spandex brand website!

2. Last week, Baron Corbin injured Dean Ambrose with a forklift. If Dean doesn’t respond this week by using Terry Funk’s heirloom chainsaw, what are we even doing here?

3. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are on a collision course! Still! Erick Rowan has been cleared to return to action, so maybe the WWE Champion will have some much-needed and definitely super effective backup.

4. John Cena and Nikki Bella got attacked by Miz and Maryse last week, so Cena will probably respond via tough guy voice and hilarious Photoshops. He is fresh off the Kids’ Choice Awards, after all.

5. Everyone else is sort of milling about, so expect a whole grip of bodies to declare for the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Please, WWE. Don’t forget about Dré.

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live. Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.