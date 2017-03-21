WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/21/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for March 21, 2017:

Following a vicious attack on SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon, what will ultimately be the fate of The Phenomenal One? Plus, American Alpha will battle The Usos in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. This is the penultimate episode of Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 33 arrives. I know; I can’t believe it, either. If Monday’s episode of Raw was so stellar, just imagine what Smackdown is capable of tonight!

2. We will get some clarification on the AJ Style situation tonight. Is he fired, or is he facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania? Or could it be BOTH?! (It’s probably both!)

3. American Alpha will defend their Smackdown Tag Team Championship against the Usos tonight. Will there be new champions heading into WrestleMania? Will there even be a championship match at WrestleMania? Or is this just a way to have a disqualification finish or some similar shenanigans to build up even more bad blood for a Mania rematch? I think you know the answer.

4. Last week, Bray Wyatt said he wasn’t angry about Randy Orton burning down his sister’s grave; in fact, he’s laughing right now. Also, he smeared his sister’s ashes all over himself and said he has the power of the devil now. So things are going well. Stay tuned tonight, when he drinks Erick Rowan’s blood or whatever.

5. Man, I haven’t even gotten to the intrigue around the Women’s Championship, the Miz/Maryse-John Cena/Nikki Bella feud, or the fact that Dean Ambrose probably wants to use a chainsaw on Baron Corbin’s juicy torso. Well, we’ll let tonight’s episode deal with all that. The Road to WrestleMania!

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live. Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.