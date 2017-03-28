WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/28/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for March 28, 2017:

Following a vicious attack on SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon, what will ultimately be the fate of The Phenomenal One? Plus, American Alpha will battle The Usos in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s actually, for-real, the final WWE show before WrestleMania. (No, NXT doesn’t count.) Expect matches to be finalized, Andre the Giant Battle Royal participants declared, and tensions running high. Last week, Shane McMahon jumped off a thing onto another thing! How will someone top that this week?

2. Bray Wyatt will return to the ring to show off his new, improved Sister Abigail’s ashes-imbued powers. He’ll take on Luke Harper in a non-title singles match, and they’ll either tear the house down, or take it SUPER EASY, because WrestleMania 33 is on Sunday, dummies.

3. Miz and Maryse debuted “Total Bellas Bullsh*t” last week, and this week they’ll use Miz TV to air the “finale.” The first installments were about as good as WWE comedy gets, so I’m looking forward to The Miz sticking out his butt again in John Cena’s eternal “about to do a squat” posture.

4. There will be a contract signing between Shane McMahon and AJ Styles. Somehow, this will end up with Shane being thrown into a thumbtack factory.

5. We might — MIGHT — get some new participants revealed for the Smackdown Women’s Championship free-for-all that is scheduled for WrestleMania. But it will probably just be Natalya being condescending, followed by Carmella setting Becky Lynch on fire to no response from the crowd.

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live. Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.