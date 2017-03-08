WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/7/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for March 7, 2017:
The whirlwind struggle to determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at The Show of Shows will reach new heights this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when The Viper goes one-on-one against battles The Phenomenal One. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Last week, Randy Orton turned face by … desecrating a child’s gravesite and setting fire to personal property that didn’t belong to him? This week, he faces AJ Styles to finally determine which of them will challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Just normal stuff.
2. Last week John Cena and Nikki Bella, for the first time on non-reality WWE television, were sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. This week, they run afoul of fellow baseball cap enthusiasts Carmella and James Ellsworth. Really, we just want Ellsworth to get trucked by a Nikki Bella forearm. Come on, WWE. Make this Road to WrestleMania truly special.
3. Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, and American Alpha need challengers for WrestleMania, but we know that Ambrose is going to face Corbin and the Usos are going to face Alpha. Or just all three matches are going to be EVERYBODY IN THE POOL for the respective divisions. Either way, last night’s Raw made like four Mania matches official, so expect Smackdown to follow suit. Also, expect Suits to follow Smackdown! USA: characters welcome.
4. WWE is touting that some wrestlers will throw their hat in the ring to enter the André memorial battle royal. So … congratulations Apollo Crews, Kalisto, et al! We know what you’re doing for WrestleMania now!
5. Last week, Curt Hawkins lost a match that never even started. This week, Jim Duggan discovers Curt Hawkins in a garbage can.
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live. Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
Remember when Stephanie McMahon created Trish Stratus and Lita?
I guess Lita was “Edgy” in the same way that Maryse is “Mizzy”.
Team Trish 4 Ever
Once again, WWE has no concept of punk rock
Tom, if WWE really wanted ti honor women’s contribution to wrestling, they’d finally have Renee Young as commentator.
So if Ambrose and Hawkins merged, would they become the Brooklyn Brawler?
Why doesn’t Dean just do to Hawkins what Hogan did to Billy Kidman?
Oh great, now we’re reading book reports on Lita and Trish!
JOY!
moolah is gonna get one of these isnt she?
If I were Dean I’d basically be cool as long as he didn’t take Renee.
JBL: “Who cares.” – savaaaaaaage
Once again, the heel is smart and right.
Just…. Dean’s promo is hitting as hard as he does.
+1
Getting knocked out by a Dean Ambrose clothesline is super embarrassing. Hang it up, Curt.
Chad just got the shit clotheslined out of him
Lol Chad Hawkins.
Curt Hawkins should have pulled an Emmalina.
Did Curt Hawkins steal Kushida’s vest?
chad hawkins damn
Baron Corbin, where are you? KILL HIM
The Facts fight back? They can do that? I am suddenly more hopeful for our country.
No wonder Curt keeps getting his ass kicked
sweet hunting vest Curt
The Miz is a future hall of famer.
Daria Berenato just threw her MMA gloves at the TV after seeing Renee’s hairdo
…is that Mark Henry doing commercials for Little Caesar’s BBQ Pizza?
That’s what I chew!
He’s got plenty left in the tank!
I’m kinda thinking Bray costs Styles the match later just because he wants to kill Orton
Agreed. Orton wins by DQ, Shane doesn’t overturn it, Styles gets screwed and attacks Shane next week. It’s a somewhat obvious way to get to Shane-AJ, but pretty good storytelling overall, and miles better than what Raw would have done to get to it.
Why the hell did that not have Bryan be the one behind Styles, and Shane be the one for Randy? It would have made so much more sense.
Street Renee showing up.
Is Renee about to enter the octagon?
Miz: “Nikki Bella had to sign a contract to be John Cena’s girlfriend!!”
John Cena: “Yeah, Miz, it’s called a prenup.”
Marysse: “Cheri, what’s a prenup?”
*Miz breaks in a cold sweat*
+1
+1/2 of everything
Why would Miz be nervous sweating in this scenario? usually a prenup is intended to protect the man from losing his money in case of a divorce, not the other way around. Not to mention you don’t sign a prenup to become boyfriend and girlfriend.
@pdragon The joke is that Miz doesn’t have a prenup.
I hear voices in my head, and they don’t want none.
Damnnn Renee. Lookin good. The hair the Qipao-esque jacket. Mm.
Miz talks real good.
this is the most high school feud possible…and I am super into it.
Will someone PLEASE get The Miz a radioactive hazard sign. He’s going nuclear out here.
Even Mauro said, “More mic savagery from The Miz…”
Tune in 6 months from now when Miz shoots on Slater for getting his car repo’d.
His swimming pool!
That was a SOLID mic drop.
And that’s the power of love!
LMAO
You know how Superman and Wonder Woman should be together in everyones mind but then when they actually are its just weird thats Cena And Nikki
NAILED IT
+1
+1 for insightful commentary though I thought Diana and Bruce was even dumber
DASSIT
@Amaterasu’s Son The way the characters developed on ‘Justice League Unlimited’ a Diana & Bruce pairing would have made sense. But, in all other cases….yeah.
I mean, what does their relationship have to do with anything? Why would Miz even care?
because true love!
Miz’s ego tells him his arch-nemesis in his own mind, is copying him and he can’t tolerate it.
Well, I mean, he’s not wrong, you know.
The Miz has been straight fire on the stick. I love this man.
Why is Cena still down? Or did he hit his head and forget he’s Cena?
Have my children, Miz.
Never mind! Have my children, Maryse!
Cena and Nikki are like the Anti-Miz and Maryse. Miz and Maryse look like a power couple. Cena and Nikki look like the two popular characters on a TV show being stuck together.
The Miz used Cockblock: It was super-effective!
+1
+1
+1
+1
Dammit, Ellsworth. Needed more time in that side-by-side STF to show that Nikki does that move better!
Seriously Cena? You’re gonna do that. Allow direct comparison? You KNOW Nikki’s STF is better than yours right?
Maryse!!!!
Cena, Nikki, you’re no DIY