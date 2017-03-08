WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/7/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for March 7, 2017:

The whirlwind struggle to determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at The Show of Shows will reach new heights this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE when The Viper goes one-on-one against battles The Phenomenal One. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Last week, Randy Orton turned face by … desecrating a child’s gravesite and setting fire to personal property that didn’t belong to him? This week, he faces AJ Styles to finally determine which of them will challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Just normal stuff.

2. Last week John Cena and Nikki Bella, for the first time on non-reality WWE television, were sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. This week, they run afoul of fellow baseball cap enthusiasts Carmella and James Ellsworth. Really, we just want Ellsworth to get trucked by a Nikki Bella forearm. Come on, WWE. Make this Road to WrestleMania truly special.

3. Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, and American Alpha need challengers for WrestleMania, but we know that Ambrose is going to face Corbin and the Usos are going to face Alpha. Or just all three matches are going to be EVERYBODY IN THE POOL for the respective divisions. Either way, last night’s Raw made like four Mania matches official, so expect Smackdown to follow suit. Also, expect Suits to follow Smackdown! USA: characters welcome.

4. WWE is touting that some wrestlers will throw their hat in the ring to enter the André memorial battle royal. So … congratulations Apollo Crews, Kalisto, et al! We know what you’re doing for WrestleMania now!

5. Last week, Curt Hawkins lost a match that never even started. This week, Jim Duggan discovers Curt Hawkins in a garbage can.

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live. Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.